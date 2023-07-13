Meeting Notice: The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners To Meet Virtually on July 20th

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday, July 20th at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Agenda items include general board business, license approvals, sanitation reports, CE approval requests, and responses to general inquiries submitted to the Board. For more information, please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862. or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.
