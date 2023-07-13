Air Humidifier Market: Rising Valuation to Reach $3,811 Million by 2025, Fueled by Strong CAGR of 4.7%

Air Humidifier Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled," Global Air Humidifier Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"The global air humidifier market size was valued at $2,635 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,811 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. Air humidifier helps increase the level of humidity in the air of a single room or building. Usually residential humidifiers are used for the humidification of the single room and whole-house or furnace humidifiers are connected to a home's HVAC system for the humidification of the entire house.

The residential segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to increase in need to maintain indoor air humidity in winter season. In addition, rise in awareness about ill effects of dry air such as dry skin, sinus congestion, dry throat, nose irritation, dry cough, bloody noses, and others, is expected to drive the air humidifier market growth.

Increase in health awareness is the key driver for the air humidifier market growth. Moreover, change in lifestyle, and rapid growth in the commercial and residential construction sector, and government standards and regulations to maintain humidity are the other factors supplementing the growth of the global air humidifier market. In addition, adoption of new technology by the consumers and awareness of static electricity issue among all the industries are expected to open new avenues for the air humidifier market players in the future. However, regular maintenance of internal parts of the air humidifier and awareness about the side effects of white dust that is produced after the evaporation of minerals present in water are expected to hamper the growth of the global air humidifier market.

The report segments the air humidifier market based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the air humidifier market is segmented into vaporizers, impeller humidifier, ultrasonic humidifier, and wick/evaporative systems. Based on application, the air humidifier market is classified into commercial, industrial, and residential.

The ultrasonic humidifier type of air humidifier is expected to grow comparatively faster than other types, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7%. Based on application, the residential segment was the major revenue contributor in the air humidifier market size in 2017.

Based on region, the air humidifier market is dominated by North America, particularly owing to vast presence of manufacturers and product promotion from regulatory bodies such as the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), is expected to further drive the air humidifier industry growth. In addition, LAMEA is expected to witness a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key findings of the Air Humidifier Market:

Based on humidifier type, the vaporizers segment accounted for the highest air humidifier market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on application, the residential segment accounted for about 45.6% share of the air humidifier market share in 2017 and is expected to experience growth at the highest CAGR of 4.6%.

Based on region, North America accounted for about 31.7% of the air humidifier market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.2%.

Based on humidifier type, the ultrasonic humidifier segment accounted for 27.9% air humidifier market in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on application, the industrial segment accounted for 28.8% air humidifier market in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The key players operating in the air humidifier industry are Armstrong International, Inc., CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A., Condair Group, COWAYCO.,LTD., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. (MHI), Munters, Skuttle Indoor Air Quality Products, and United Technologies Corp.

