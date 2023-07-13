Fort Bend County Judge KP George Honors Dr. Carmela Levy-David

Fort Bend County Judge KP George (left) honoring Dr. Carmela Levy-David (right) Fort Bend County Judge KP George (left) honoring Dr. Carmela Levy-David (right)

County Judge shares proclamation celebrating Dr. Carmela Levy-David in Fort Bend County, Texas

FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS , USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During the July 11, 2023, Commissioners Court, Fort Bend County Judge KP George honored Dr. Carmela Levy-David for her commitment and service to the Fort Bend Independent School District. Judge George commended her remarkable contributions to the community and extended heartfelt wishes for her continued success as she leaves Fort Bend to serve as the superintendent of schools in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Dr. Levy-David has dedicated herself as an educator, including six years in her most recent role as assistant superintendent of elementary education in Fort Bend ISD. She consistently displays exceptional educational leadership, notably fulfilling positions as a school counselor, assistant principal and principal while championing academic, cultural, and economic diversity.

The proclamation honoring Dr. Levy-David highlighted her fulfillment of the American dream, having immigrated from Panama as the great-granddaughter of a Jamaican sugar cane farmer. Dr. Levy-David is inspired daily by her family and the gift of empowering fellow educators. She attributes her passion and focus to her immigrant background and her inspiration to remove barriers and develop innovative and sustainable pathways to success for all students.

“I just want to thank you for this recognition because this honors the sacrifice of my parents,” commented Dr. Levy-David. “Education is a lifelong passion that I will continue to carry with me and hope to instill in my daughter and many other children to come.”

Dr. Levy-David, an award-winning educational leader, was recently named Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools, Connecticut's largest and most diverse school district. Dr. Levy-David has a proven track record of community engagement and building bridges in support of student success and academic achievement. She defines success as nurturing teacher growth and staff development, honoring student voice, creating opportunities for all, and supporting parents as partners in their children’s education.

She began her career as a classroom teacher and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Texas A&M, a master’s degree in counseling from Prairie View A&M, a master’s degree in education from the University of Phoenix, her superintendent’s certification from the University of Texas at Arlington and a doctorate of education in organizational leadership from Abilene Christian University.