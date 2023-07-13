Vipera Pioneers AI Advancements: Secures Novel Financing for Revolutionary NVIDIA DGX H100 Initiative
In an unparalleled stride, Vipera, an industry leader in artificial intelligence (AI), has announced a landmark financing deal for its latest venture, the NVIDIA DGX H100. This remarkable AI system, which comes with both 8x and 4x GPU options, offers unparalleled computing power. Vipera stands as the sole certified NVIDIA training partner offering financing in North America, marking a new era of AI expertise.
The H100, the new jewel in Vipera's crown, is poised to redefine the boundaries of AI systems. Thanks to its partnership with NVIDIA, the global front-runner in AI computing platforms, the DGX H100 stands as a testament to Vipera's commitment to delivering next-gen technology that truly empowers businesses to excel in their AI endeavors.
Vipera's success in securing FINANCING NVIDIA DGX H100, available in 8x and 4x GPU versions, reaffirms its formidable presence in the AI sphere. This financial milestone will stimulate further growth and research development for Vipera, underscoring the value and potential of the DGX H100 in the fast-paced AI industry.
This represents a landmark moment for Vipera," declared Ahmad Tamim, Vipera's CEO. "As the sole certified NVIDIA training partner, and now with the financial support secured for the DGX H100, we're carving a unique trajectory in AI technology. The DGX H100 price being covered by this financing is a testament to our ambition and the value we see in this project. This significant financial achievement will boost our growth, broaden our range of services, and further our commitment to offering our clients cutting-edge AI solutions.
In the larger picture, the DGX H100's impact transcends beyond Vipera's portfolio and resonates across diverse sectors – healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail, and more. At viperatech DGX H100's exceptional performance promises to equip businesses with state-of-the-art AI capabilities, pushing the boundaries of what's possible.
For more about Vipera and the revolutionary DGX H100, visit www.viperatech.com
About Vipera:
Vipera is a premier tech company specializing in advanced AI solutions. Driven by innovation and cutting-edge research, Vipera has positioned itself at the vanguard of the AI industry. As the exclusive NVIDIA certified training partner and provider of the DGX H100, Vipera is fueling the adoption of AI across industries.
