Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists Becomes 2023 Finalist For Best Varicose Vein Clinic

Houston, Texas – July 13, 2023 – Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists announced that it is one of the finalists for the 2023 “Best of the Best” varicose vein clinic awards in Houston, Texas. This prestigious award, part of the Houston Chronicle’s annual Best of the Best Houston awards, was given to Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists in 2022 and the clinic has once again been recognized for its outstanding services in this industry. This nomination acknowledges that the clinic has an unwavering dedication to providing the highest possible standard of care in varicose vein treatment.

Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists has won many awards over the years and achieved great success in this industry. Receiving this kind of recognition is a great achievement. Among the contenders for this year‘s prestigious Best of the Best competition were three Houston-based vein clinics which created intense competition within the Houston local community for this accolade. The winner will be announced during an awards gala ceremony scheduled for July 20 at the Royal Sonesta, Houston Hotel.

Dr. Michael Bardwil is celebrating 23 years of providing exceptional, varicose vein treatment to patients in Houston and around Texas. This unwavering dedication to his patients and a strong commitment to being at the forefront of medical advancements, has helped him establish himself as one of the best experts in the field of varicose vein treatment in Texas. He is a board-certified surgeon in both general and vascular surgery, and he is also a top vein specialist in Houston. He has over 30 years of experience in this field, and he is constantly helping the vein clinic maintain a higher standard of care for its patients. Dr. Bardwil has won many industry awards that recognize his hard work and his clinic’s level of excellence. This nomination reinforces the city of Houston’s view that Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists is a top vein treatment center, acknowledging the vein center’s commitment to the highest standard of care.

About Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists

Patients who schedule a consultation at this clinic will not be seen by physician assistants, as often happens at other vein treatment centers. Instead, they will be seen and evaluated by Dr. Bardwil himself. The clinic’s facilities were designed and equipped with the most current technology for varicose vein treatment. The facilities are built to ensure that patients get the treatment they need with the best equipment in the industry. Patients also get to experience excellent care with friendly staff, and financing options if needed.

If you would like to learn more about Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists or would like to schedule a consultation, please visit their website or call the office.

Contact Number: (713) 461-4945

Website: https://txvein.com/

Welcome to Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists. Dr. Michael Bardwil, our founder, is a board certified vascular surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He specializes in the treatment of veins and addresses issues related to vascular disease. Within our website, you will find comprehensive information about vein disease and you will learn about your options for vein treatment.

