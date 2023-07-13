Cloud-Based VDI Market to Reach $31.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 16.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global cloud-based VDI market is being driven by several factors, including the rise in the adoption of mobility and remote work, the increase in the expansion of cloud computing technology, and the upsurge in the adoption of internet and mobile devices.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Cloud-based VDI Market Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and Large Enterprises), and End-User (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global Cloud-based VDI Market was valued at $6.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $31.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global cloud-based VDI market is being driven by several factors, including the rise in the adoption of mobility and remote work, the increase in the expansion of cloud computing technology, and the upsurge in the adoption of the internet and mobile devices. However, data security & privacy concerns and high bandwidth & network dependency limit the growth of this market. Conversely, an increase in demand for augmented reality & virtual reality in several industries is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3943

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6.9 Billion Market Size in 2032 $31.5 Billion CAGR 16.7% No. of Pages in Report 273 Segments Covered Deployment Model, Organization Size, End-User, and Region Drivers The rise in the adoption of mobility and remote work.







The increase in the expansion of cloud computing technology.







Upsurge in the adoption of internet and mobile devices. Opportunities Increase in demand for augmented reality and virtual reality in several industries Restraints High bandwidth and network dependency.







Data security and privacy concerns.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The Cloud-based VDI market witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to a rise in demand for virtualization and an increase in the adoption of cloud services. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in businesses quickly transitioning from office-based operations to virtual work over the cloud, which, in turn, had accelerated investments in VDI solutions.

Moreover, Workplace as a Service (WaaS) gained momentum during the period. Also, the use of VDI by financial companies to reduce hardware costs and allow the workforce to work remotely because of the pandemic is anticipated to the market growth.

Buy Complete Report (273 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-based-VDI-market/purchase-options

The hybrid cloud segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the deployment model, the hybrid cloud segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global cloud-based VDI market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Due to its several advantages such as centralized management and improved security, with the scalability and flexibility of the hybrid cloud model. This enables organizations to optimize the virtual desktop infrastructure and adapt to changing business requirements. However, the public cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to it enabling businesses to leverage increased scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

The large enterprise segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global cloud-based VDI market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. owing to the rise in the adoption of cloud computing in large enterprises to leverage the benefits of its scalability. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2032. This is because it provides various benefits, such as increased processing capabilities, storage, cost-effective pricing structures, and a reduction in operational overhead.

The BFSI segment to rule the roost by 2032

Based on application, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global cloud-based VDI market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. The same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to increasing security concerns, cybersecurity is crucial in the BFSI business to protect valuable consumer assets and data. Cloud-based VDI provides centralized control and data management, reducing the risk of data breaches and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cloud-based VDI market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. owing to the rise in adoption of digitization as well as the other latest technologies, large-scale enterprises, and focus on digital transformation. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the increasing digitization of businesses, the rise of remote work, and government initiatives to promote cloud technology.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3943

Leading Market Players: -

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NComputing Co. Ltd

Rackspace, Inc.

VMware

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cloud-based VDI market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/