Viral Vector Production Market to reach $6.1 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 18.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global viral vector production market is experiencing growth due to the factors such as an increase in demand and awareness for gene therapy, rise in prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, and surge in number of strategies adopted by market key players

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Viral Vector Production Market by viral vector type (Adenoviral Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, Retroviral, Adeno-associated Viral Vectors and Other Viral Vectors), by Indication (Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, and Other Diseases), by application (Gene Therapy, and Vaccinology): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 ". The viral vector production market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13984

Prime determinants of growth

The viral vector production market is driven by the increase in prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and advancements in gene therapy and viral vector-based vaccines. Moreover, the rise in awareness and acceptance of gene therapy treatments contributes to the growth of the viral vector production market. Also, rise in funding for R and D activities pertaining to gene therapy, also boost the market growth. There has been a significant rise in funding for research and development activities pertaining to gene therapy in recent years. Thus, the increase in understanding of genetic diseases, advancements in gene editing technologies, and the promising results of early clinical trials have contributed to the growth of the viral vector production market.

Report coverage and details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $6.1 billion CAGR 18.8% No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments covered Viral Vector Type, Indication, Application and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders Increase in demand and awareness for gene therapy Surge in number of strategies adopted by market key players Opportunities Robust pipeline in gene ther apy and viral vaccines Restraints High cost associated with viral vector production Regulatory Requirements for viral vector production

Covid-19 Scenario



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the viral vector production market, both in the short term and long term. This was due to the urgent need for vaccines and therapies to combat the corona virus.

The development of COVID-19 vaccines and potential gene therapies necessitated the production of enormous quantities of viral vectors. Viral vectors have been employed as delivery vehicles for COVID-19 vaccines to elicit immune responses. The global demand for viral vectors surged, putting pressure on manufacturers to scale up production capacities rapidly. This positively impacted the market growth.





Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (286 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/viral-vector-production-market

The adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on viral vector type, the adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global viral vector production market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant demand for these vectors in gene therapies. On the other hand, the lentiviral vectors segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the ability of lentiviral vectors to efficiently transduce both dividing and non-dividing cells during gene therapy.

The cancer segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on indication, the cancer segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global viral vector production market revenue and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in prevalence of cancer cases around the globe.

On the other hand, the genetic disorders segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. There is significant potential for vector-based gene therapies in treating genetic disorders. The development of gene therapies targeting specific genetic disorders holds promise for providing potential cures or treatments for these conditions.

The gene therapy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the gene therapy segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global viral vector production market revenue and is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of gene therapy as a promising treatment approach for various diseases.

For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13984

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global viral vector production market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders in this region along with well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to large population base in countries such as China and India, rising healthcare expenditure, developing healthcare infrastructure along with rise in people's knowledge regarding gene therapy in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

Andelyn Biosciences

Charles River Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

FinVector Oy

Lonza

Novartis AG

Oxford Biomedica plc

Takara Holdings Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Avid Bioservices Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global viral vector production market. These players have adopted different strategies such acquisition, agreement, partnership, collaboration, expansion, product launch, geographical expansion, product approval and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry -

The global meniscus repair system market size was valued at $458.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,046.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size was valued at $55.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $106.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

The global plant-based biologics market size was valued at $116.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $182.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The global circulating tumor cell market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18% from 2022 to 2031.

The global At-Home Testing Market Size was valued at 16,663.94 million in 2021 and is estimated to surpass 45,582.24 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter