Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Receives Texas Treasure Business Award

The 82-year-old, Texas-style barbecue brand was recently named a recipient of the Texas Treasure Business Award by the Texas Historical Commission. The Texas Treasures program began in 2005 and pays tribute to the state’s well-established businesses and their exceptional historical contributions to multiple communities across Texas. Since its inception, over 500 businesses across the great state of Texas have been honored for their historic significance, from large establishments like H.E.B. to small town bakeries, florists, general stores, and more.

“We are so honored to be named as a Texas Treasure business,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “As a family business it has always been important for us to offer great barbecue, exceptional service, and to continue to ensure our legacy for many years to come.”

Long considered a true American food, Barbecue restaurants continue to gain prominence in restaurant spaces, although still behind other category favorites such as burgers and pizza. The New York Times recently published an article on Texas Barbecue being at its best. You can read that story HERE. Yet Barbecue restaurants are also facing new challenges as beef prices reach an all-time high, as mentioned in this Market Watch online article, as well as being recently reported by Fox News.

With over eight decades of restaurant history, Dickey’s is the largest barbecue brand in the world with over 500 locations in over 40 states and eight countries. The brand’s original location opened in Dallas, Texas in 1941 and still serves guests from the same location today.

“We’re humbled to have such loyal guests. The original Dickey’s location is the oldest, continuously operating restaurant in Dallas, Texas that has never closed, changed ownership or changed names,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The best compliment is when folks are surprised we’re as big as we are. They know Dickey’s as a neighborhood barbecue joint, with a real hickory, wood-burning pit smoking on site each day. That’s brisket done right. We’re just in many more neighborhoods these days.”

