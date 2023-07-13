“My Chosen Words” Encapsulates Dr. Ferial Imam Haque’s Victory Over Adversity
Retired scientist shares a life well-lived in memoir, "My Chosen Words: Memories of a Professional Immigrant Woman"COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ferial Imam Haque recollects her autobiographical memory in her debut book, sharing the personal and professional phases of her life. She shares her success story in “My Chosen Words: Memories of a Professional Immigrant Woman,” a memoir taking readers on an inspiring journey of an immigrant woman who champions in science and society, self-published on January 31, 2019.
Born in the then British India during World War II to well-educated parents, their achievements in science and academia inspired her to pursue higher studies. She set her goals to study chemistry and in 1960 enrolled in Bachelor of Honors program in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Dhaka. It is a public research university in her homeland, then East Pakistan. She was the recipient of the Governor General’s award and scholarship for exceptional academic results, to complete the program at the university graduating in 1963.
She came to Ottawa, Canada in September 1963 as wife of a graduate student in the Department of Chemistry, University of Ottawa, Ottawa. He was awarded in 1962 a Commonwealth Scholarship by the Government of Canada to complete his Ph.D. studies. In 1964, she enrolled as a graduate student in the Department of Chemistry at Carleton University in Ottawa. She was a teaching assistant and pursued research in organic chemistry.
In January 1968, she and her husband left Ottawa to travel to the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland as her husband was awarded a Research Fellowship in the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry. She was accepted into the Ph.D. program in the same department in 1968. Continuing her educational pursuits at the University of Strathclyde, she was awarded the Doctor of Philosophy in Science in the summer convocation in 1970.
She and her husband returned to Dacca, East Pakistan for their career plans. Her husband joined Mymensingh Agricultural University, in Mymensingh, East Pakistan in 1970. She remained in Dacca with her mother for her appointment as an assistant professor. She joined as a faculty member in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Dacca in 1971 before the crackdown.
But the sudden attack by the army on the night of March 25, 1971 at the university began a genocide, birthing the now known Bangladesh on December 16, 1971. This tragic turn of events in Dr. Haque’s life led her to seek refuge in Canada, arriving in 1972 with her family.
With a successful career, Dr. Haque acquired several awards and recognitions throughout the years, including Postdoctoral Fellow of Georgia State University in 1975, and Best Teacher Award by the Department of Chemistry at the University of Ottawa in 1977. She pursued her research to develop new methods for developing latent fingerprints on various surfaces at crime scenes. She was also awarded Research Fellowship from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada. She also served as a scientist for multiple departments in the Government of Canada. Dr. Haque’s years of professional excellence allowed her to be profiled in the renowned Marquis Who’s Who Biography America 2018.
Alongside her flying colors in science, Dr. Haque has active support in society. She participated with the Canadian Federation of University Women and the Writers' Group and has maintained involvement with the International Women's Week since 1976.
All these trials and triumphs are recollected in Dr. Haque’s honest and heartfelt memoir, “My Chosen Words.” “The collection conveys hard-won depth of soul,” writes David Hennessee of The US Review of Books. Continuing, “It tells a story of preserving through hardship and prejudice to forge a life of achievement, exceeding expectations and limitations often placed on women and immigrants… This book opens a door to understanding Haque’s moving personal journey and embodies the gratitude that comes from a life lived fully.”
Now in retirement, Dr. Haque posts blogs and has also written another work titled “Small World Adventure in a Gazebo in a Canadian Author’s House” on top of her memoir. Get to know more about Dr. Ferial Imam Haque through her website at www.mychosenwords.com where a book trailer showcasing the actual life of people in her birthplace, Bangladesh, can be found, and get a copy of “My Chosen Words: Memories of a Professional Immigrant Woman,” available on Amazon and other major online platforms.
About The Reading Glass Books
Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey from 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube