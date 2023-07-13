Statement by HHS Secretary Becerra on FDA Approval of First Daily Over-the-Counter Oral Contraceptive

Today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it has approved Opill (0.075 mg oral norgestrel tablet) for nonprescription use to prevent pregnancy— the first daily oral contraceptive approved for use in the U.S. without a prescription. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:

“Today marks an important step in the drive toward meaningful access to essential healthcare for Americans. The FDA’s approval of the first daily over-the-counter oral contraceptive will provide millions with access to safe and effective birth control without a prescription. For women, this approval will lower longstanding barriers to the healthcare they need. The professionals at the FDA deserve our gratitude for continuing to foster critical innovation for consumers while achieving the highest standards for safety and scientific review.”