Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,451 in the last 365 days.

Statement by HHS Secretary Becerra on FDA Approval of First Daily Over-the-Counter Oral Contraceptive

Today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it has approved Opill (0.075 mg oral norgestrel tablet) for nonprescription use to prevent pregnancy— the first daily oral contraceptive approved for use in the U.S. without a prescription. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:

“Today marks an important step in the drive toward meaningful access to essential healthcare for Americans. The FDA’s approval of the first daily over-the-counter oral contraceptive will provide millions with access to safe and effective birth control without a prescription. For women, this approval will lower longstanding barriers to the healthcare they need. The professionals at the FDA deserve our gratitude for continuing to foster critical innovation for consumers while achieving the highest standards for safety and scientific review.”

You just read:

Statement by HHS Secretary Becerra on FDA Approval of First Daily Over-the-Counter Oral Contraceptive

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more