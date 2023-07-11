UZBEKISTAN, July 11 - Aziz Abdukhakimov met Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili

The Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili arrived in Uzbekistan.

A distinguished guest at Tashkent International Airport named after Islam Karimov was met by Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Government of Uzbekistan for the holding of the 25th General Assembly of the UNWTO in Samarkand, Minister of Ecology, Environment and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov and First Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ulugbek Azamov.

The purpose of the delegation's visit is to get acquainted with the preparations for the 25th anniversary session of the UNWTO General Assembly, which will be held on October 16-20 this year in Samarkand.

Within the framework of this large-scale event, at the initiative of the UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, it is planned to adopt a Special Resolution of the UNWTO General Assembly on giving the city of Samarkand the status of the "World Capital of Cultural Tourism".

The visit of the delegation of the UNWTO Working Group will last until July 16.

Source: Ministry of Ecology, environmental protection and climate change of the Republic of Uzbekistan