Tourism in the Face of Sea Level Rise

American Samoa, like its neighboring Pacific island countries, is experiencing the effects of rising sea levels. The aftermath of the devastating 2009 earthquake and tsunami highlighted the nation’s vulnerability to natural disasters. Since then, the alarming rise in sea levels has prompted extensive monitoring efforts noting the associated impacts of disasters as such in exacerbating the effects of climate variability and change.

Between 1948 and 2009, American Samoa experienced an average annual sea level rise of 2.4 millimeters or less than an inch per year. However, the 2009 earthquake changed the trajectory. In just 11 years, relative sea levels on Tutuila Island rose by a staggering 250 millimeters, equivalent to 9.8 inches. This accelerated sinking of the islands intensifies the need for immediate action.

To address this pressing issue, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Centre for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services, the Department of the Interior, and community stakeholders are joining forces. Through a series of workshops, decision-makers are working together to develop optimal coastal management plans. By involving the local community, these plans aim to be tailored to the specific needs and challenges of American Samoa.

The goal of these collaborative efforts is to empower decision-makers with the necessary information and tools to make informed choices. By combining scientific expertise with local knowledge, American Samoa can effectively safeguard its coastal regions and protect its people.

The impact of rising sea levels extends beyond the environmental and socio-economic aspects of American Samoa. The tourism sector, a vital component of the country’s economy, has been significantly affected. Tourism activities such as village visits and homestays, which are deeply rooted in Pacific culture, have faced disruptions.

To mitigate these impacts, the American Samoa Visitor Bureau is utilizing data collected on sea-level changes and king tides. By incorporating this information into their strategies, they aim to protect cultural practices while ensuring the sustainability of the tourism industry. This data-driven approach enables the Bureau to adapt and develop resilient practices that preserve American Samoa’s unique heritage.

In a rapidly changing environment, data and reliable information are indispensable for making informed decisions. Both coastal management and the tourism industry rely on accurate data to assess risks and implement appropriate measures.

American Samoa is facing an imminent threat from rising sea levels, necessitating immediate action. And by combining scientific knowledge with community engagement, American Samoa is taking crucial steps toward a more resilient and prosperous future.

Photo Credit: American Samoa Visitors Bureau