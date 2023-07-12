Denis Manturov holds several meetings at the International Industrial Fair INNOPROM 2023

RUSSIA, July 12 - Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov held a number of international meetings at the International Industrial Fair INNOPROM 2023 to discuss long-term mutual cooperation prospects and the implementation of current joint projects.

Denis Manturov met with Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovations of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov. They touched upon railway engineering and aircraft manufacturing issues. In addition, they discussed cooperation in light industry, including a project on cotton yarn imports.

Denis Manturov had a meeting with Minister of Plantation Industries of Sri Lanka Ramesh Pathirana and discussed industrial cooperation prospects, including the possible use of Russian technologies and equipment for developing the agriculture sector. They prioritised Russian fertiliser deliveries to Sri Lanka.

Denis Manturov and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Pyotr Parkhomchik met to discuss cooperation prospects in the field of aircraft, vehicle and machine-tool manufacturing, as well as efforts to forge a common industrial policy.

Denis Manturov had a meeting with Minister of Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Melaku Alebel and exchanged opinions on essential measures to unlock the cooperation potential in various sectors. They discussed prospects for setting up joint facilities that would manufacture Russian industrial products in Ethiopia.

Denis Manturov met with Minister of Industry of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Charlie Than and focused on current projects and cooperation prospects in the field of metallurgy, heavy and transport engineering, pharmaceutics and the medical industry.

Denis Manturov had a meeting with Minister of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir and discussed cooperation issues in the field of metallurgy, light industry, machine building and in other promising bilateral cooperation spheres.