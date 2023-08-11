Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant awarded to 10 Exceptional UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs
10 UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs emerge victorious as recipients of a prestigious Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant
We are honored to support entrepreneurs and we believe that these Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship grants enable each one of them to further their positive impact in their respective communities.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United People Global and Diamonds Do Good® proudly announce the winners of the second annual Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Program. The live, on-line grant ceremony, held on 12 July 2023, brought together influential figures from the business industry, esteemed jury members, UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs, and members of the leadership of Diamonds Do Good® and their supporters.
— Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good
The Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant underscores Diamonds Do Good's commitment to nurturing responsible entrepreneurship and empowering individuals who are driving sustainable change in countries where natural diamonds are mined, manufactured and sold. By recognizing and supporting these exceptional entrepreneurs, Diamonds Do Good aims to inspire a new generation of socially and environmentally conscious business leaders.
From a field of over 200 applicants, 20 emerged as Finalists who pitched their business ideas in a "Shark Tank" type interaction to make their case for a Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant.
The unveiling of the winners was introduced by a powerful and supportive message from Her Excellency Mrs Neo Masisi, the First Lady of Botswana, the largest producer of gem quality diamonds in the world. This message can be watched here: https://youtu.be/wOuU5SP8nHU
The grant prizes, aimed at growing these entrepreneurs' business ideas, included eight grants of $5,000 each, one grant of $10,000, and a grand grant of $20,000.
The $5,000 grant winners include: Richard Seletlo from Botswana, Pooja Singh and Pavan Vyas from India, Desta Ali, Isata Jalloh, and Andrew Sahr Norma from Sierra Leone, Xabrina Micheli'li Thompson and Nonhlanhla Cynthia Mhlongo from South Africa. These UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs represent a range of industries and have showcased their commitment to making a positive impact through their entrepreneurial pursuits.
Elias Elisante, a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from Tanzania, was awarded the $10,000 grant prize for his remarkable entrepreneurial endeavours and his dedication to fostering positive change within his community though education. His SmartDarasa solution provides 3D educational content that enhances the possibilities for many teachers and students.
Finally, the Grand Grant prize was given in recognition of the exceptional vision and potential to create a substantial impact on a broader scale to: Eddy Ngonga, a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from Namibia, winning $20,000. His solution, BetterPack Manufacturing upcycles plastic waste to produce durable and attractive plastic pavers and tiles. This solution addresses many challenges simultaneously, including environmental challenges, waste management and sustainable construction, to name a few.
"These entrepreneurs have exhibited remarkable dedication, creativity, and a strong sense of social responsibility," said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good®. "We are honored to support their entrepreneurial endeavors through our Entrepreneurship Grant, and we believe that these grants will enable them to further their positive impact in their respective communities."
"When impactful entrepreneurs win, then it is a win for all of us! We congratulate the winners and we extend special thanks to Diamonds Do Good for such powerful support for entrepreneurs!" said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global.
About Diamonds Do Good®: A not-for-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the world about the positive impact of diamonds in Southern Africa. Presently, its primary objective is to initiate significant transformations within natural diamond communities worldwide and to effectively share these impactful narratives. For more information about Diamonds Do Good and its initiatives, visit https://www.diamondsdogood.com.
About UPG Biashara: UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. This includes growing and strengthening existing enterprises. UPG Biashara provides training, mentorship, financial support and more. Please visit: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara
United People Global is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place.
