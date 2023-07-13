Helmet Grease Introduces Their New Campaign: "Get DILF'd, Get Greased, Get Helmet Grease"
Introducing Helmet Grease's Exciting New Campaign: "Get DILF'd, Get Greased, Get Helmet Grease"
Helmet Grease, the leading adult lubricant brand known for its exceptional quality and commitment to customer satisfaction, is thrilled to announce its thrilling new campaign: "Get DILF'd, Get Greased, Get Helmet Grease." This campaign is a celebration of man-on-man action and positions Helmet Grease as the ultimate lubricant for the man's man.
Helmet Grease understands the importance of offering tailored lubrication solutions for men, and that's why the brand proudly presents its diverse range of unique formulas. Each formula has been carefully crafted to deliver maximum pleasure and cater to individual preferences. The four distinct formulas offered by Helmet Grease are:
1. Pure Silicone: Engineered with the highest quality silicone, this formula provides an unmatched silky smooth glide, ensuring a friction-free experience that heightens pleasure.
2. Hybrid Premium: Combining the best features of water-based and silicone-based formulas, Helmet Grease Hybrid Premium offers versatility and longevity, making it an ideal choice for all types of intimate encounters.This unique formula looks and feels like the natural lubricant men produce.
3. All-Natural All Organic: Created with natural and organic ingredients, this formula is perfect for those seeking a lubricant that aligns with their commitment to a holistic lifestyle while delivering exceptional performance.
4. Water-Based: Designed for those who prefer a lighter and easily washable lubricant, Helmet Grease Water-Based offers a gentle and refreshing sensation without compromising on effectiveness.
"Get DILF'd, Get Greased, Get Helmet Grease" also includes an exciting sweepstakes, allowing participants the chance to win incredible prizes. The sweepstakes prizes range from exclusive Helmet Grease gear, an assortment of Helmet Grease lubricants, to the coveted Helmet Grease swag bag, filled with exciting surprises. This sweepstakes is our way of appreciating our loyal customers and giving back to the community that supports us.
"We are thrilled to launch this captivating campaign and sweepstakes," said Larry Lentz II, Co-Owner and CMO of Helmet Grease. "Helmet Grease is dedicated to delivering the utmost satisfaction to our customers, and the 'Get DILF'd, Get Greased, Get Helmet Grease' campaign is a celebration of their desires and passions."
To enter the sweepstakes and get a chance to win these fantastic prizes, participants can visit the official Helmet Grease website at www.helmetgrease.com/dilf. The sweepstakes will run from July 13 to August 13th, 2023, and the winners will be announced on August 19, 2023 through Helmet Grease's social media channels and on www.helmetgrease.com.
"Get DILF'd, Get Greased, Get Helmet Grease" is poised to make a bold statement in the adult lubricant industry, positioning Helmet Grease as the go-to choice for the man's man seeking exceptional experiences. Join us on this thrilling journey, and indulge in the pleasure you deserve.
About Helmet Grease:
Helmet Grease is a leading adult lubricant brand dedicated to providing high-quality products for the man-on-man community. With a diverse range of unique formulas and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Helmet Grease continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry. To learn more about Helmet Grease and its products, visit www.helmetgrease.com.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/helmetgreaseofficial
Instagram: www.instagram.com/helmetgreaseofficial/
Press Contact:
Larry Lentz II
Public Relations Manager
Helmet Grease
Phone: 310.880.0943
Email: info@helmetgrease.com
Larry Lentz
Twelve Two Enterprises
+1 3108800943
