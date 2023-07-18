TREVEX Takes on Market Challenge with Innovative Fintech Solution
TREVEX, a DIFC based fintech startup is set to bring about a paradigm shift in credit & receivables management for emerging markets, starting with the UAE.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, businesses in emerging markets have faced challenges with managing payment risk and ensuring transparency in business dealings. They have struggled to gain a comprehensive understanding of their counterparties and assess credit risks accurately.
TREVEX, a dedicated fintech startup, is set to transform these markets, beginning with a focus on its home market: the United Arab Emirates. With a strong emphasis on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) while benefiting all kinds of businesses, TREVEX aims to provide innovative solutions to issues surrounding payment risk, working capital management, and availability of business information.
By combining industry expertise and user-friendly technological solutions, the company is committed to improving financial operations, supporting working capital needs, and fostering sustainable business growth.
