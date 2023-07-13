Fluorosilicic Acid Market size to hit USD 735.70 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Fluorosilicic Acid Market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for fluorosilicic acid in fluoridation of drinking water. Fluorosilicic Acid Market analysis was conducted by dividing it into three main segments: Grade, Sales Channel and Application. The Fluorosilicic Acid Market was estimated using a bottom-up approach.

A global Material & Chemical business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the " Fluorosilicic Acid Market ". The total market opportunity for Fluorosilicic Acid was USD 431.4 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at 6.9 percent CAGR through the forecast period by reaching USD 735.70 Mn by 2029.



Fluorosilicic Acid Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 431.4 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 735.70 Mn. CAGR 6.9 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 284 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Grade, Sales Channel and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The Fluorosilicic Acid Market report includes development trends, a competitive landscape, regional insights and an industry overview. It also includes a detailed analysis of the market dynamics including growth drivers, investment opportunities, upcoming challenges and major restraints in each region. For the competitive landscape, the report includes Fluorosilicic Acid key players with their market share based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Fluorosilicic Acid Market size. To collect the data , primary and secondary research methods were employed and data collected through both methods were combined to make the Fluorosilicic Acid Market report authentic. In primary research, interviews were conducted with selected respondents to validate the data gathered through exhaustive research while secondary research includes the data collected from selected sources such as official databases of various organizations and government sites, industry journals, white papers , annual reports and suppliers in the Fluorosilicic Acid industry along with free and paid databases. SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Fluorosilicic Acid Market while PESTLE was used to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic and macro-economic factors affecting the Fluorosilicic Acid Market.

Fluorosilicic Acid Market Overview

Fluorosilicic acid is an organic liquid that is majorly used in toothpaste and also for the fluoridation of water for maintaining fluoride levels in water by municipal corporations. As per the research, the global market for fluorosilicic acid is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Fluorosilicic Acid Market Dynamics

The rising ground and surface water pollution that is increasing the requirement of water treatment is in turn increasing the demand for fluorosilicic acid. The increasing demand for oral care products due to the increasing geriatric population and the availability of different types of denture products is expected to drive the growth of the fluorosilicic acid industry. The increasing demand from the textile industry is also expected to drive market growth in the future as it is used in removing rust and stains from fabrics . The demand for crude oil and gas has increased immensely, which has resulted in the growth of the market.

Fuming the property and corrosive nature of fluorosilicic acid is expected to hamper the demand in the future. Fluorosilicic acid is a by-product of the phosphate fertilizer industry. Therefore, it may be contaminated with radioactive elements and heavy metals which is expected to act as a restraining factor for the market.

Fluorosilicic Acid Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific Fluorosilicic Acid Market dominated the global market in 2022. This is majorly due to the increasing need for water treatment. The region is home to various fluorosilicic acid manufacturers. India, China, Japan and South Korea are the main countries that are home to the majority of the manufacturing plants. Growing urbanization, changing consumption patterns, growing population, economic development and increasing per capita income are the primary factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The North American Fluorosilicic Acid Market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The stringent government regulations on water treatment are mainly driving the market growth in the region. The increasing demand for fluorosilicic acid in the fluoridation of drinking is also one of the major drivers for regional market growth.

Fluorosilicic Acid Market Segmentation

By Grade

35%

40%

25%



Based on Grade, the 40% grade segment dominated the global Fluorosilicic Acid Market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent. This is mainly attributed to the strict government regulations to curb water contamination.

By Sales Channel

Direct Sale

Indirect Sale

Based on Sales Channel, the indirect sales channel segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent during the forecast period.

By Application

Water Fluoridation

Textile Processing

Metal Surface Treatment



Based on Application, the water fluoridation segment dominated the global Fluorosilicic Acid market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising concerns of consumers about preventing tooth decay and the need for safe and effective ingredients to protect from cavities.

Fluorosilicic Acid Key Competitors include:

Dow Chemicals

Honeywell

Dongyue Group

Weaver Fertilizer

Mosaic Company

WWR International

Ixom Limited

Hydrite Chemical Company

Gelest Inc.

Napco Chemical Company American Elements

Fisher Scientific

GELEST, INC

Hawkins, Inc.

Hydrite Chemical

IXOM

KC Industries, LLC

Napco Chemical Company

Sigma-Aldrich Co.

Solvay America, Inc.

The Mosaic Company

VWR International, LLC.

Xinxiang Yellow River Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Key questions answered in the Fluorosilicic Acid Market are:

What is Fluorosilicic Acid?

What was the largest Fluorosilicic Acid Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Fluorosilicic Acid Market size by 2029?

Which segment of the Fluorosilicic Acid Market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Fluorosilicic Acid Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Fluorosilicic Acid Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for the Fluorosilicic Acid Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority shaping the Fluorosilicic Acid Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Fluorosilicic Acid Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Fluorosilicic Acid Market?

What are the major challenges that the Fluorosilicic Acid Market could face in the future?

Which region held the largest Fluorosilicic Acid Market share in 2022?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Grade, Sales Channel, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

