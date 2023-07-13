New publication on managing risks related to climate, housing and long COVID

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the Canadian Institute of Actuaries released Enterprise Risk Management: Managing Risks in Uncertain Times. Comprised of six thought-provoking articles, this publication delves into the evolving landscape of risk management, providing invaluable insights for risk practitioners across industries.



“Recent years have seen the global economy facing extraordinary events, including a pandemic, an increase in geopolitical tensions and disruptions in the supply chain. These and other changes highlight a need for experts with a thorough understanding of risk dynamics – and those experts are actuaries,” says Michael Cao, FCIA and Chair of the CIA’s Enterprise Risk Management Practice Committee.

The booklet showcases the diverse perspectives of subject matter experts, comprising both actuaries and non-actuaries, who cover a wide array of topics, providing insights into the challenges and opportunities associated with risk management in today’s dynamic world, including:

Risk disclosures by Sim Segal and Luna Xue of SimErgy Consulting

Inflation risk in P&C reserves by Marc-André Busque, FCIA, and Fiona So, ACIA, of RSM Canada Actuarial Services

Climate transition risk by Frédéric Matte, FCIA, and Karen Grote

Long COVID by Priya Dwarakanath of Swiss Re Institute

Housing – rent versus buy by Joe Nunes, FCIA

Managing risks in retirement plans by Peter Gorham, FCIA

“This publication underscores the CIA’s commitment to promoting excellence and innovation in risk management,” says Steve Prince, FCIA and CIA President. “By sharing these ideas and expertise, the Institute continues to empower professionals to navigate the complex and ever-evolving world of risk.”

Download the booklet in English or French and gain comprehensive insights into today’s risk management challenges.

