SP Plus Corporation Launches its AeroParker Online Booking Reservation System at George Bush Intercontinental, and William P. Hobby Airports

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+® Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP) a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced AeroParker is now available at George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) and William P. Hobby (HOU) Airports, in Houston, Texas.



To fulfill the needs of The Houston Airport System (HAS) today, and in the future, SP+ recently implemented AeroParker, its online reservation system providing airport parking pre-booking functionality.

AeroParker is a SaaS e-commerce platform that increases non-aeronautical revenues for multiple major airport clients in the U.S. and throughout Europe, through pre-booked parking, and revenue management. AeroParker is user-friendly, and fully responsive and optimized via mobile, tablets, and desktops.

"Through the launch of our AeroParker reservation system at IAH and HOU airports, we are proud to empower HAS with a trusted, scalable, secure, and user-friendly platform," said Alan Daring, VP Business Development, AeroParker. "This successful implementation stands as a testament to our team's technical expertise and dedication to delivery, and we are excited to collaborate with HAS going forward as we continue to bring improvements to the customer experience and parking programs."

“Houston Airports is delighted to offer our guests an intuitive and simple solution to their parking needs. Our new online parking reservation system aligns with our commitment to delivering 5-Star customer service while guaranteeing parking availability,” said Walt Gray, Director of Parking and Ground Transportation for Houston Airports. “This technology will support Houston Airports in its mission to connect the people, businesses, cultures and economies of the world to Houston.”

For more information about AeroParker, please visit: www.aeroparker.com.

About SP+

SP+ (www.spplus.com) develops and integrates industry-leading technology with best-in-class operations management and support to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient and time-sensitive movement of people, vehicles, and personal travel belongings. With over 20,000 team members located throughout North America and Europe, SP+ is committed to providing solutions that make every moment matter for a world on the go.

