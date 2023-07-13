Efficacy Testing Market is Expected to Reach $423 million | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The efficacy testing industry is poised for significant growth and innovation in the near future. With advancements in technology and a growing emphasis on product safety and effectiveness, there is an increasing demand for reliable and efficient efficacy testing methods across various sectors. The integration of artificial intelligence and automation is revolutionizing the industry, enabling faster and more accurate assessments of products and treatments. Additionally, emerging fields such as personalized medicine and gene therapies require tailored efficacy testing approaches to ensure optimal patient outcomes. As regulatory agencies tighten their standards and consumers become more discerning, the efficacy testing industry will play a crucial role in providing robust scientific evidence to support claims and ensure the safety and efficacy of a wide range of products. This evolution will lead to improved testing methodologies, expanded testing capabilities, and ultimately, better products and treatments for individuals and society as a whole.

Efficacy Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $315 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $423 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the regulations for the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products. Increasing support from governments across the world for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, coupled with increasing investments for research and development activities in these sectors contributes to market growth. Moreover, the growing application of antimicrobial efficacy testing for different types of medical devices, in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, and R&D investments in the life sciences space are anticipated to boost the market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=51479831

Efficacy Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $315 million Estimated Value by 2027 $423 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Market Size Available for 2019–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service type, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging countries in Asia Pacific region Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of quality by design approach

Efficacy Testing market major players covered in the report, such as:

Charles River Laboratories (US)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

SGS (Switzerland)

Intertek Group (UK)

Nelson Laboratories LLC (a Sotera Health company US)

Microbac Laboratories Inc. (US)

Almac Group (UK)

North American Science Associates Inc. (US)

Toxikon (US)

Pacific Biolabs (US)

MSL Solution Providers (UK)

Intertek Group PLC (UK)

Accugen Laboratories Inc. (US)

Consumer Product Testing Company (US)

Lucideon (UK)

BioScience Laboratories Inc. (US)

ALS Limited (Australia)

Microchem Laboratory (US)

Oxford Biosciences Ltd. (UK)

Abbott Analytical (Australia)

Helvic Laboratories (a Tentamus Company UK)

Honeyman Group Limited (UK)

Danish Technological Institute (DTI Denmark)

BluTest Laboratories Limited (UK)

and Among Others

Buy Efficacy Testing Industry Report (181 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=51479831

The research report categorizes the efficacy testing market into the following segments and subsegments:

Service Type

Antimicrobial/ Preservative Efficacy Testing

Traditional test methods

Rapid test methods

Disinfectant Efficacy Testing

Surface test methods

Suspension test methods

Application

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Applications

Cosmetics And Personal Care Product Applications

Consumer Product Applications

Medical Device Applications

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=51479831

The key stakeholders in the Efficacy Testing market include:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: These companies are major stakeholders in the efficacy testing market as they develop and manufacture drugs, vaccines, and other medical products. They rely on efficacy testing to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of their products before seeking regulatory approval and bringing them to market.

Regulatory Agencies: Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) play a crucial role in overseeing the efficacy testing process. They set guidelines and standards for testing protocols, review efficacy data, and grant approvals for products that meet the required efficacy criteria. Their involvement ensures that products reaching the market are safe and effective.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs): CROs are specialized service providers that conduct efficacy testing on behalf of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. They offer expertise, infrastructure, and resources for conducting various tests, including preclinical studies, clinical trials, and post-marketing surveillance. CROs play a vital role in conducting efficacy testing efficiently and cost-effectively.

Academic and Research Institutions: Academic and research institutions contribute significantly to the efficacy testing field. They conduct fundamental research, develop new testing methodologies, and collaborate with industry partners to advance the understanding of efficacy testing. These institutions often act as innovation hubs, driving scientific discoveries and technological advancements that enhance the efficacy testing process.

Government and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs): Government bodies and NGOs play a role in shaping the efficacy testing landscape by influencing regulations, funding research, and advocating for the public interest. They contribute to the development of testing standards, promote transparency and ethical practices, and ensure that efficacy testing aligns with societal needs and priorities.

Patients and Healthcare Professionals: Patients and healthcare professionals are indirect stakeholders in the efficacy testing market. They rely on accurate efficacy testing data to make informed decisions about treatment options, ensuring patient safety and optimal health outcomes. Their feedback and experiences also influence the development and improvement of efficacy testing methodologies.

Diagnostic and Medical Device Manufacturers: Companies involved in developing and manufacturing diagnostic tests and medical devices also have a stake in efficacy testing. They rely on testing to validate the accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity of their products, ensuring their reliability in diagnosing diseases and guiding treatment decisions.

Overall, the efficacy testing market involves a complex network of stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, CROs, academic institutions, government bodies, patients, healthcare professionals, and diagnostic and medical device manufacturers. Collaboration and cooperation among these stakeholders are vital to drive advancements, ensure regulatory compliance, and provide safe and effective products and treatments to the market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Efficacy Testing Market:

Q1. What is the total market value of Efficacy Testing Market report?

Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in Efficacy Testing Market?

Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?

Q4. What is the leading technology of Efficacy Testing Market?

Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?

Q6. What are the upcoming key trends in the Efficacy Testing Market report?

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=51479831

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Eurofins Scientific acquired bioskin GmbH (Germany), a dermatology specific CRO, to strengthen Eurofins’ leadership position in cosmetic product testing.

In 2021, Intertek Group plc expanded the company’s Health, Environmental, and Regulatory Consultancy business lines in Spain and Russia.

In 2020, 3M launched the TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-use Cleaner.

In 2020, Ecolab acquired Holchem Group to strengthen its hygiene and cleaning products and services portfolio for the food & beverage, food service, and hospitality industries.

In 2019, Diversey Holdings Ltd. announced a strategic alliance in the North American industrial & institutional cleaning market. This partnership is focused on providing solutions for complete facility disinfection, cleaning, and air care for specific applications.

Reasons to Buy the Report - The report provides insights on the following pointers:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the efficacy testing market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the efficacy testing market. The report analyzes the market based on the service type, application, and region.

Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and service/product launches in the efficacy testing market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of efficacy testing solutions across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products/ services, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the efficacy testing market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the efficacy testing market.

Related Reports:

Sterility Testing Market

Biologics Safety Testing Market

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market

Surface Disinfectant Market

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/efficacy-testing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/efficacy-testing.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com