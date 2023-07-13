2-Methylpropene Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis for 2023–2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market size for 2-Methylpropene reached USD 16.78 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 25.82 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period. The market's growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for petrol oxygenates and the growing need for cleaner burning fuels in the transportation sector.

MTBE, a chemical compound commonly added to petrol as a fuel additive, is instrumental in raising octane levels and improving combustion performance. The demand for MTBE is primarily fueled by the transportation industry's growing requirement for cleaner burning fuels. Additionally, stricter government regulations on vehicle emissions and the demand for high-performance fuels contribute to the expanding MTBE market.

Furthermore, the market revenue is expected to benefit from the expanding applications of MTBE in the production of solvents and Methyl Methacrylate. MTBE serves as a solvent in the manufacturing of various industrial chemicals, including resins, coatings, and medications. It is also a crucial feedstock in the synthesis of methyl methacrylate, an essential component in the production of acrylic resins and polymers.

The construction and infrastructure development activities in emerging economies are also anticipated to drive the demand for MTBE. MTBE is utilized as a fundamental material in building products such as adhesives, sealants, and insulation materials.

Additionally, the oil and gas sector contributes to the market's expansion through the increasing demand for MTBE. Adding MTBE as an additive enhances the effectiveness and lubricating properties of oil and gas drilling fluids.

However, environmental concerns surrounding the use of MTBE are expected to hinder market growth. Several countries have banned MTBE due to concerns about groundwater contamination. Furthermore, the growing adoption of alternative fuels, including electric vehicles, may impede the expansion of the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

• BASF SE

• Evonik Industries AG

• ExxonMobil Chemical

• TPC Group

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

• Nizhnekamskneftekhim

• Yuhuang Chemical Inc.

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Factors Influencing the 2-Methylpropene Market

The market for 2-Methylpropene is influenced by several factors that shape its growth and demand. These factors include:

1. Petrol Oxygenates and Cleaner Burning Fuels: The increasing demand for petrol oxygenates and the desire for cleaner burning fuels in the transportation industry play a significant role in driving the expansion of the 2-Methylpropene market. The compound MTBE, which is added to petrol as a fuel additive, enhances combustion performance and increases octane levels, meeting the industry's requirements for cleaner fuels.

2. Government Regulations and Car Emissions: Stricter government rules on car emissions contribute to the growing demand for MTBE. As governments aim to reduce harmful emissions, the use of high-performance fuels, such as those containing MTBE, becomes crucial. This factor positively impacts the market growth as the transportation industry seeks to comply with these regulations.

3. Application in Solvents and Methyl Methacrylate: The market for 2-Methylpropene expands due to its increasing application in the manufacturing of solvents and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA). MTBE serves as a solvent in various industrial chemicals, including resins, coatings, and medications. It is also used as a feedstock in the synthesis of MMA, which is essential in the production of acrylic resins and polymers. The demand for these products contributes to the growth of the 2-Methylpropene market.

4. Building and Infrastructure Development: The expanding construction and infrastructure development activities in emerging economies drive the demand for 2-Methylpropene. This compound is used as a basic material in building products such as adhesives, sealants, and insulation materials. The growth of the construction sector positively impacts the market by increasing the need for these products.

5. Oil and Gas Sector: The demand for 2-Methylpropene is also influenced by the oil and gas industry. Adding MTBE to oil and gas drilling fluids enhances their effectiveness and lubricating properties. As the oil and gas sector continues to grow, the demand for MTBE as an additive increases, further driving the market.

It is important to note that while the market for 2-Methylpropene experiences growth opportunities from these factors, there are also challenges to consider. Environmental concerns over the use of MTBE, including potential groundwater contamination, pose a hindrance to market expansion. Additionally, the rising acceptance of alternative fuels, such as electric vehicles, may impact the demand for MTBE in the future.

Segments covered in the report:

By Application Outlook

• Polymerization

• Chemical Intermediates

• Solvents

• Others

By End-use Industry Outlook

• Automotive

• Chemicals

• Plastics

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

