Over Half A Million NatWest Customers are Measuring their Carbon Footprint with COGO
EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of NatWest customers accessing Cogo’s carbon impact data through the bank’s app is now over half a million. Officially standing at 585,000 active users, this figure has increased from 334,500 in just four months.
The partnership between NatWest and Cogo - the first of its kind in the UK - officially launched in November 2021 to help customers learn about how their spending decisions impact the planet. The carbon footprint feature shows customers the carbon impact of their day-to-day spending decisions, and encourages them to choose the greener option, with tips and hints delivered through the app. They can also log their commitments and behaviour changes, to support motivation.
Emma Kisby, CEO of Cogo, EMEA says: "You can’t manage what you can’t measure, so in order for individuals to be able to play their part in tackling the climate crisis, they first have to be able to measure and understand what their personal carbon footprint is. We are seeing great momentum in the number of NatWest customers wanting to learn about the carbon impact that their spending decisions have.”
Wendy Redshaw, Chief Digital Innovation Officer, Retail, NatWest says: “Our customers are increasingly conscious around reducing the daily impact they make on carbon emissions. Through our partnership with Cogo we’re able to help them take control over their carbon footprint through accessing the relevant data to inform these decisions. Now we’ve passed half a million users, it’s clear that people are creating change – these are small steps day to day, but overall make a big impact in becoming more sustainable.”
Since launching its first banking partnership with NatWest, many banks have recognised the important role they have to play in helping to solve the climate crisis with Cogo now working with 16 banks globally.
About Cogo:
Cogo is a carbon footprint management product that helps individuals and businesses to measure, understand and reduce their impact on the climate. Cogo does this through partnerships with some of the world's largest banks to integrate leading carbon-tracking functionality into their banking apps.
Cogo uses best-in-class models to provide accurate ways to measure carbon emissions specific to local markets and cutting-edge behavioural science techniques to nudge customers to make more sustainable choices.
Cogo currently works with 16 banks, with plans to double this in the next twelve months.
Founded in 2016, Cogo now employs over 70 people, operates in 12 countries across Europe, Australasia and North America (including the UK, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore and Canada).
Cogo has raised over US$14 million in funding since launch.
To find out more information about Cogo, please visit cogo.co.
About Cogo:
Cogo is a carbon footprint management product that helps individuals and businesses to measure, understand and reduce their impact on the climate. Cogo does this through partnerships with some of the world's largest banks to integrate leading carbon-tracking functionality into their banking apps.
Cogo uses best-in-class models to provide accurate ways to measure carbon emissions specific to local markets and cutting-edge behavioural science techniques to nudge customers to make more sustainable choices.
Cogo currently works with 16 banks, with plans to double this in the next twelve months.
Founded in 2016, Cogo now employs over 70 people, operates in 12 countries across Europe, Australasia and North America (including the UK, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore and Canada).
Cogo has raised over US$14 million in funding since launch.
To find out more information about Cogo, please visit cogo.co.
