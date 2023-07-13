Wesdome Announces Second Quarter Production Results; Provides Conference Call Details

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces second quarter (“Q2”) results.

Anthea Bath, President and CEO commented, “Combined gold production for the second quarter of 30,992 ounces was in line with budget. With a similar production profile expected in H2, our year-to-date performance of 59,360 ounces has us tracking to the mid-point of our 110,000 – 130,000 ounce guidance range.

At Eagle River, Q2 production of 22,845 ounces was 13% higher than Q1 as a result of record productivity from the underground mine, offsetting a slightly lower grade cycle related to mine plan sequencing.

At Kiena, despite the impacts from the regional forest fires, production of 8,147 ounces was an improvement over Q1. As previously guided, we continued to supply the mill with lower grade ore from the Martin and S50 zones to supplement the Kiena Deep material that is available to mine, which is mostly lower grade fringe material and diluted ore from previously mined areas. Importantly, we continue to prioritize the development of the production ramp, which remains ahead of schedule, positioning us well to ramp-up production in 2024.”

Q2 2023 Operating Performance

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Ore milled (tonnes) Eagle River 64,672 59,964 112,805 113,181 Mishi 0 7,685 6,150 19,558 Kiena 51,824 26,478 94,148 47,640 Total Ore Milled 116,496 94,127 213,103 180,379 Head grade (grams per tonne, “g/t”) Eagle River 11.4 9.6 12.3 10.6 Mishi 0.0 2.8 2.3 3.3 Kiena 5.0 10.6 5.4 9.3 Gold production (ounces) Eagle River 22,845 17,756 43,004 37,090 Mishi 0 570 332 1,735 Kiena 8,147 8,914 16,024 14,026 Total Gold Production 30,992 27,240 59,360 52,851 Production sold (ounces) 32,000 26,000 62,000 54,000

Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Frédéric Langevin, Eng, Chief Operating Officer of the Company a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 10, 2023. At that time, the financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the company’s website at www.wesdome.com and on SEDAR www.sedar.com A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, August 11 at 10:00 am ET.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

