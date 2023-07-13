Welcome to the Future of Education with Swelar - High-Quality IT Training at Just $500 per Course
Swelar redefines IT education with $500 top-tier Cloud Computing, Security, DevOps, and Data Analytics courses.
With Swelar, quality education doesn't cost a fortune; it's a right everyone can afford.”UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Swelar Education - a bold educational platform rewriting the narrative of learning in the IT sector. Imagine being able to receive premium cloud computing and IT training in areas such as security, DevOps, DevSecOps, and Data Analytics without the burden of student loan debt. With Swelar, this dream becomes a reality.
— Thomas Tate, CEO at Swelar Education
Swelar, with a team of 122 top-notch instructors and assistants, leverages a streamlined process and resource optimization to offer high-quality courses at the unrivaled price of $500 each. This strategic move brings an innovative blend of affordability and educational excellence within everyone's reach.
From aspiring DevOps and DevSecOps Engineers to budding Data Analysts and Cloud Security specialists, Swelar opens the gateway to an affordable and superior education journey. Whether you're looking to dive into AWS Cloud Engineering and Solutions Architecting or Microsoft Cloud Engineering or are keen to learn about PCI-DSS Training, we've got you covered.
And the exciting part? We run three cohort sessions a year, with each session offering an optimal student-to-teacher ratio that guarantees personalized attention and comprehensive support.
First off, we have Cohort 16, teeing off on August 28, 2023, and wrapping up on December 23, 2023. This will be followed by Cohort 17, kicking off on January 8, 2024, and culminating on April 27, 2024. Lastly, for the year, Cohort 18 starts on May 6, 2024, and runs until November 31, 2024. Each cohort observes national holidays, offering morning (10:00 am - 2:00 pm EST) and evening sessions (7:00 pm - 11:00 pm EST) from Monday to Saturday. This flexible schedule makes it convenient for everyone, regardless of their daily routine or time zone.
Swelar's mission echoes the belief that quality education should be accessible and affordable. By removing the obstacle of exorbitant course fees, Swelar enables everyone to gain top-tier IT skills and knowledge without emptying their savings or signing up for years of loan repayments.
Join Swelar Education and be part of the transformative journey of redefining the paradigm of traditional education. Because with Swelar, quality education doesn't cost a fortune; it's a right everyone can afford.
To sign up for our upcoming courses, please visit www.swelar.com.
About Swelar Education:
Swelar Education is an innovative educational platform offering high-quality IT training in cloud computing, security, DevOps, DevSecOps, and Data Analytics. Committed to affordability and excellence, Swelar is home to the $500 courses, making quality education accessible to all.
Media Contact: mediarelations@swelar.com
