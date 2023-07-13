Industrial Burner Market: Industry Overview, Share, Price, Growth Rate (CAGR of 5.53%), and Forecast 2023-2028

Industrial Burner Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Industrial Burner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the industrial burner market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global industrial burner market size reached US$ 6.57 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.13 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.53% during 2023-2028.

Get Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-burner-market/requestsample

Industrial Burner Market Overview:

Industrial burner refers to an essential part of the manufacturing industry, which is specifically designed to treat materials at extremely high temperatures in enclosed systems. It generates steam or provides thermal energy for heating applications by obtaining the right temperature and fire intensity. Industrial burner creates flames that are released properly by mixing liquid and gas fuel. It is equipped with an electronic module that enables fuel-to-air ratio control functions. As such, industrial welding and large-scale manufacturing operations extensively rely heavily on high-capacity burners for metal melting with the help of heat treatment.

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-burner-market

Industrial Burner Market Trends:

The expanding manufacturing industry is primarily driving the industrial burner market. Additionally, the escalating demand for smart heating devices that can regulate capacity at various stages, on account of the continuous technological advancements, and the inflating levels of industrialization, are further bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources to minimize adverse climate change and the growing usage of industrial burners on heavy-duty boilers to overcome high combustion chamber resistances are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, these burners are gaining extensive traction for low-emission heating among small-scale equipment purchasers and machinery manufacturers, which is positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the increasing investments in R&D activities for upgrading industrial burner features to minimize the concentration of greenhouse gases, such as NOx, are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies for sustainable development is anticipated to fuel the industrial burner market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Andritz AG

• Ariston Holding N.V.

• Baltur S.p.A.

• C.I.B. Unigas S.p.A.

• Fives SAS

• HeatGEN Engineering Systems

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Limited

• Oilon Group Oy

• Oxilon Pvt. Ltd.

• Riello S.p.A. (Carrier Global Corporation)

• Selas Heat Technology Company LLC

• The Wesman Engineering Company Private Limited

Burner Type Insights:

• Regenerative Burner

• High Velocity Burner

• Thermal Radiation

• Radiant Burner

• Customized (Burner Boiler)

• Flat Flame Burner

• Line Burner

• Others

Fuel Type Insights:

• Oil-based

• Gas-based

• Dual Fuel

Automation Insights:

• Monoblock

• Duoblock

Operating Temperature Insights:

• High Temperature (greater than 1,400°F)

• Low Temperature (lower than 1,400°F)

Application Insights:

• Boilers

• Furnace/Ovens/Kiln

• Air Heating/Drying

• Others

End Use Industry Insights:

• Food and Beverages

• Power Generation

• Chemicals

• Petrochemicals

• Metals and Mining

• Automotive

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

