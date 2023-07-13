Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant lithium pegmatite outcrop, measuring at least 100m long by 15m large, at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The outcrop is within a larger cluster of pegmatite dykes all of which contain high grade lithium mineralization.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, comments: “This exciting discovery demonstrates the clear potential of the Anatacau Main Property which has never been systematically explored for lithium. Both the Anatacau Main and West Projects remain very prospective for additional pegmatite discoveries. As exploration remains restricted due to forest fire and alongside the recent discovery of the substantial spodumene-bearing boulder field at Mirage, BRW is now preparing a major drilling campaign in Q3 across several assets.”

The Anais Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite Showing

This discovery is located 22km east of BRW’s Anatacau West and Allkem’s James Bay Project along a large-scale E-W deformation corridor which is host to the known lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes in the region. This structure runs through both the Anatacau West and Anatacau Main properties over a total of 15.5 km (see Figure 1), all of which has never been explored for lithium.

The showing consists of several parallel pegmatite dykes with visible spodumene mineralization. The largest dyke found to date is exposed over a 15m wide by 100m long outcrop (see Figure 2). The mineralization varies between 5% and 50% spodumene throughout the pegmatite, with quartz, feldspars and accessory muscovite. Spodumene crystals are light grey and up to 20cm long (see Figure 3). BRW believes the pegmatite dykes are structurally controlled, dip steeply towards the north-west with gentle folding and stacking.

To date, BRW has collected over 19 surface grab samples across the Anais showing all of which returned high grades values ranging from 1.2 to 3.8% Li 2 O. The majority of the samples graded above 2% Li 2 O, among which the highest grades (>3% Li 2 O) are found within the Main dyke, in massive spodumene-rich bands. Note that the described samples are selected samples and thus the values reported above are not representative of the grade of mineralized zones.

BRW will pursue exploration work on its Anatacau West and Main Project once conditions are deemed safe. In the interim, BRW will immediately apply for necessary permits to support an Autumn 2023 drilling campaign.

Figure 1: Regional Total Field Magnetic Map of the Anatacau West and Main Projects





Figure 2: Aerial Photograph of the Anais Showing Outcrop





Figure 3: Massive Light Grey Prismatic Spodumene Crystals





About the Anatacau Project

The Anatacau Main and the Anatacau West Projects are under option from Osisko GP, a subsidiary of Osisko Development whereby BRW can earn a 90% interest in the projects. For further details, please refer to the November 28 2022 NR.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Samples are shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.’s preparation facility in Val-d’Or. Pulps are analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in Vancouver. All samples are analyzed by sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish. Reported drill intersections use a lower analytical cut off value of 0.1% Li2O.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@brwexplo.ca)

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.





Figures accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b5dc5cb-57eb-4758-b2bd-2d5c2459f50f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/775e0c15-8bf2-4136-ad0b-1757a13529cb



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51c6ec81-8e5e-40ae-af80-ee98ade2b135