Metals Innovation Initiative Announces National Call for Innovations to Reshape the Industry

/EIN News/ -- BOWLING GREEN, Ky., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - The Metals Innovation Initiative (MI2) is proud to announce its inaugural Metals Innovation Search 2023 competition. MI2 is casting a wide net, calling on pioneers from all corners of the United States to bring forth innovations that can significantly enhance the metals industry, not only in Kentucky but globally.

The competition is open to ideas spanning environmental sustainability, end-of-life recycling, advanced manufacturing and workforce development, along with any novel projects that could revolutionize the metals industry. From early-stage ideas to established, revenue-generating enterprises, all forms of innovation are welcomed.

Those selected will be invited to present their ideas to a distinguished panel at MI2's debut annual conference, "Factory of the Future," on Sept. 5, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. This is a unique opportunity to secure investment and launch a pilot project with one of MI2's esteemed member companies.

Vijay Kamineni, CEO of MI2, shared his excitement about the competition, stating: "The importance of metal technology spans across a multitude of industries. Fostering innovation within this sphere is pivotal to addressing future challenges. Our Metal Innovation Search competition serves as a springboard for thinkers, creators, and innovators to showcase their unique ideas, fundamentally influencing the progression of the metal technology landscape."

Individuals, research institutions, startups, and established companies are all encouraged to apply. Applications are open until August 15. For registration details and submission requirements, visit: www.mi2.konexons.com .

MI2 is a nonprofit based in Kentucky, with a vision to bring all relevant stakeholders together to make the state the global destination for metals innovation. It offers industry-led executive leadership to drive advanced research, sustainability, commercialization, and talent development. The metals sector in Kentucky is a robust industry, housing over 230 facilities, providing approximately 25,000 full-time jobs, and poised for further growth.

CONTACT:

Nora Bryant - MI2 Strategic Communications Manager

nora.bryant@mi2ky.org - (270) 577-2618