CCC, LiftKing awarded U.S DoD contract for shipboard forklifts

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded a fixed-priced contract with the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to provide multiple 4K and 6K diesel low profile forklifts manufactured by LiftKing Manufacturing.



The NAVSUP (Naval Supply Systems Command) Weapon Systems Support group in Mechanicsburg, PA needed diesel powered, sit-down, counterbalance, rough terrain forklifts of different sizes for loading and unloading of palletized cargo of various size and weights aboard ships. In addition to compliance with load capacities and corrosion resistance to withstand marine/salt air environment, the trucks needed to comply with Navy requirements for the handling of weapons and ammunition.

Ontario-based LiftKing Manufacturing has designed and manufactured rough terrain forklifts specifically for militaries around the world for over 50 years and was able to answer the solicitation with a proposal for 4,000 and 6,000 lbs capacity forklifts that met the needs of the U.S. DoD.

CCC is the designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD procurement from Canada and connects Canadian capabilities with U.S. DoD buyers. To learn more about how to sell to the U.S. DoD or to buy from Canada, contact the CCC team.

Quotes

“From small shipboard-approved forklifts to articulating, rough-terrain forklifts, the U.S. Navy, Army and Air Force rely on hundreds of LiftKing vehicles, and we are happy to once again deliver North American-made equipment to meet their heavy lifting needs.”– Mark Aldrovandi, Director of Sales at LiftKing Manufacturing].

“Canada’s CCC and the U.S. DoD have a long history of collaboration to deliver products and services and this contract with LiftKing is another example of a successful contract award.” – Diane Montambault, Vice-President of Contract Management and Operations at CCC.

Related

Contact

For media enquiries, please contact communications@ccc.ca

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada’s designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.