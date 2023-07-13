Submit Release
My Community Made Launches Mobile App, Expanding ECommerce for Handmade Products

The transaction fee free e-commerce startup for handmade products, My Community Made, recently launched mobile apps for IOS and Android

WALES, MA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- My Community Made - the fee free handmade ecommerce platform, has launched a mobile app that allows customers to browse, discover and purchase unique handmade or vintage products directly from their smartphone or tablet.

The app is for both customers and vendors, with ever feature present on the web app version of the site being present on the mobile app as well. Vendors can still manage every aspect of their shop directly from the vendor dashboard.

The mobile app launch also coincided with some expanded features as well, including improved functionality for the wishlisting system.

The app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for iOS devices.

About My Community Made

My Community Made is a handmade ecommerce platform that allows US based artisans to sell their products across the US without needing to pay any transaction fees. My Community Made is committed to protecting small business crafters from predatory fees and unfair competition. Any artist or crafter in the US can sign up for a free My Community Made account to start selling their products on a truly handmade marketplace.

Edward Fisher
Fisher Tech Solutions LLC
+1 7744525647
