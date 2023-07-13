Traffic Jam Assist Market 2023: Revenue Estimations, Size, Share, Growth Rate (CAGR of 12.40%), and Forecast by 2028

Traffic Jam Assist Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Traffic Jam Assist Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global traffic jam assist market size reached US$ 2.71 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.58 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.40% during 2023-2028.

Traffic Jam Assist Market Overview:

Traffic jam assist (TJA) represents an advanced driver assistance system that is designed to continuously calculate the speed of the surrounding vehicle and aid the driver in heavy congestion traffic situations. It consists of an auto-go capability, lane-keeping assistant, adaptive cruise control system, and car cameras to avoid rear-end collisions in dense traffic conditions and jams. Traffic jam assist autonomously accelerates and brakes at a low-speed standstill, all while remaining in the lane and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicles ahead. In addition to this, it allows automobiles to automatically take over acceleration, braking, driving, and steering and aid in preventing collisions. As a result, traffic jam assist finds widespread applications in passenger cars and commercial vehicles across the globe.

Traffic Jam Assist Market Trends:

The escalating number of road accidents and the rising consumer safety awareness are among the primary factors driving the traffic jam assist market. Besides this, the extensive utilization of active safety techniques in passenger and commercial vehicles, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep systems to enhance safety while driving, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the shifting preference among individuals toward driver assistance systems (DAS) and the introduction of cameras and radar techniques to maintain a safe, set distance from vehicles are also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the growing demand for luxury cars and the increasing need for technologically advanced automobiles, owing to their easy driving experience, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to allow the detection of heavy and light vehicles and pedestrians, the inflating expenditure capacities of consumers, and the elevating requirement for active safety systems in passenger and commercial cars are expected to bolster the traffic jam assist market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Audi AG (Volkswagen AG)

• Continental AG

• Mobileye Global Inc. (Intel Corporation)

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Valeo

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Automation Insights:

• Level 2

• Level 3

Component Insights:

• Automotive Cameras

• Ultrasonic Sensors

• RADAR

• LiDAR

• ECUs

Method Insights:

• Lane Tracking System

• Vehicle Detection and Collision Avoidance System

• Auto Steering and Speed Control System

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

