Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market size, share, trends and forecasts.

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled "𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖." The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market?

Global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

What is Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine?

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine represents miniaturized heart-lung equipment used to support respiratory and cardiac functions during transplant surgeries. It drains the blood and removes carbon dioxide from the body of the patient to artificially oxygenate the red blood cells. ECMO is also utilized in late-stage treatments or post-cardiopulmonary bypass with heart or lung failure. It is commonly available in Veno-Venous (VV) and Veno-Arterial (VA). VV includes attaching cannulas to large veins in the body to drain the blood and detach the carbon dioxide, thereby providing support only to the lungs. Whereas VA ECMO is used to support the functioning of the heart and lungs by draining and pumping the blood throughout the body.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Industry?

The growing prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular disorders across the globe is primarily driving the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of ECMO for adults, newborns, and children suffering from cardiac failure, on account of congenital disabilities, trauma, or severe infections, is also augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the expanding geriatric population that is prone to chronic medical ailments is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the increasing patient awareness regarding the benefits of timely ECMO procedures is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, technological advancements, such as the introduction of polymethyl pentene (PMP) fiber-based artificial membranes with low resistance and improved biocompatibility, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, equipment manufacturers are launching compact ECMO machines for enhanced portability and convenient oxygenation of the blood, which is also catalyzing the global market. In addition to this, rising healthcare expenditure capacities of consumers and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are expected to drive the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Abbott Laboratories

• ALung Technologies Inc.

• Braile Biomedical

• Eurosets, LivaNova PLC

• Medtronic

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Nipro Medical Corporation

• Origen Biomedical, Inc.

• Terumo Corporation

• Xenios AG.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on component, modality, patient type and application.

Breakup by Component:

• Pumps

• Oxygenator

• Controllers

• Cannula

• Accessories

Breakup by Modality:

• Veno-Arterial

• Veno-Venous

• Arterio-Venous

Breakup by Patient Type:

• Neonates

• Pediatric

• Adult

Breakup by Application:

• Respiratory

• Cardiac

• ECPR

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

