Commercial Auto Insurance Market : Key Drivers, Restrains, and Opportunities and their Impact Analysis | 2023

Commercial Auto Insurance Market : Coverage Type Third Party Liability Coverage and Collision/Comprehensive/Optional Coverage

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- commercial auto insurance market generated $128.43 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $307.10 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Free Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14525

Increase in number of road accidents, stringent government guidelines, and rise in usage of commercial vehicles drive the growth of the global commercial auto insurance market. However, expensive commercial auto insurance policies restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, implementation of technology in the field of commercial auto insurance presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Based on vehicle type, the light goods vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the heavy goods vehicle segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on coverage age, the third party liability coverage segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the collision/comprehensive/optional coverage segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global commercial auto insurance market share along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global commercial auto insurance market size are provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the commercial auto insurance market.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the commercial auto insurance market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global commercial auto insurance market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14525

Commercial Auto Insurance Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Distribution Channel

Brokers & Agents

Direct Response

Banks

Others

By Coverage Type

Third Party Liability Coverage

Collision/Comprehensive/Optional Coverage

By Vehicle Type

Light Goods Vehicle

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

Heavy Goods Vehicle

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Market Players Zurich, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Aviva, AXA, Allianz, Chubb, Aon plc, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, American International Group Inc., Willis Towers Watson

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14525

More Reports:

Mortgage Lending Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mortgage-lending-market-A17282

Accounting & Budgeting Software Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/accounting-&-budgeting-software-market-A17180

Financial Guarantee Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/financial-guarantee-market-A14515

Solar Powered ATM Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-powered-atm-market

Payment processing solution Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/payment-processing-solution-market

Insurance Telematics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insurance-telematics-market-A12744