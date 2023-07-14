Flavors and Fragrances Market to Observe Prominent CAGR Growth of 4.7% by 2027, Size, Share, Trends, Demand And Growth

Flavors and Fragrances Market

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food and introduction of new flavors fuel the growth of the global flavors and fragrances market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flavors and Fragrance Market by Type (Flavors and Fragrance), Nature (Natural and Synthetic), and Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Home Care and Fabric Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027." According to the report, the global flavors and fragrances industry was projected at $28.19 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $35.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food is a key driver for the food flavors industry across the globe. Moreover, innovative technologies, introduction of new flavors, and heavy inflow of investment in R&D activities are the other factors that supplement the growth of the food flavors market. There is an upcoming trend of using natural flavors owing to rise in health awareness. Furthermore, high demand for flavors across European countries to produce commercialized clean label or green food products that are free of additives and other harmful chemicals has propelled the growth of the natural flavors market.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food, introduction of new flavors, heavy inflow of investment in R&D activities, and high demand for flavors across European countries to produce commercialized clean label or green food products that are free of additives and other harmful chemicals fuel the global flavors and fragrances market. On the other hand, allergies associated with artificial flavors, chemicals, and preservatives impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, there is an upcoming trend of using natural flavors owing to rise in health awareness. This factor has created multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players profiled in the flavors and fragrance industry report includes Firmenich SA, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Givaudan International SA, Huabao International Holdings Limited, Kerry Group, PLC, Robertet SA, S H Kelkar and Company Limited, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG and International Flavors &Fragrances, Inc.

Based on type, the fragrances segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global flavors and fragrances market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for deodorants, perfumes, soaps, creams, talcum powders, and hair oils.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering around one-third of the global flavors and fragrances market. The market across the same region would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Rise in purchasing power of the Asia-Pacific population, changes in their eating habits, increase in urbanization, lack of regulatory framework, wide customer base, growth in stress among individuals, and preference for tasty food products drive the market growth

Over the next five years, demand for natural flavors and fragranceis expected to grow strongly. Customers prefer to use natural fragrance cosmetic& personal care products that are less harmful and have minimum side effects. Further, manufacturers are anticipated to use natural fragrance ingredients in their skin care and hair care products to satisfy consumer needs. Many big players in the market such as L’Oréal, Unilever, Color Bar, and Avon are planning to invest big budgets in an effort to promote natural aspects of their flavors and fragrance products.

Based on nature, the synthetic segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global flavors and fragrances market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. In composition, they are often more flexible than natural varieties, which are limited to florals, musk, and botanicals. They can be produced in a single molecule laboratory and blended with essential oils to produce an endless array of fragrances.

