I Glow: the excitement in Dubai for this new coming platform for influencers and contents creators is huge

Dubai is nowadays the most desirable city to visit in the world, the place to be, one of the most Instagrammed skyline in the world.

DUBAI, UAE, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- So the perfect place for influencers and contents creator to express themselves at the best. And at the same time the most valuable location for brands to grow their awareness.

This July 15th, Casa del Tango, will guest the official announcing of the upcoming launch party of I Glow, the amazing project of NFL Investments LLC, with the presence of many top key people in Dubai, coming from all over the world. The coming soon revolutionary platform will connect directly the influencers with top brands, breaking the actually rules of content creation. This highly anticipated event has already created a buzz in the industry, with an overwhelming response that has exceeded all expectations.

The demand for this exclusive event has been unprecedented, with the guest list featuring a who's who of famous influencers and content creators. The excitement surrounding the launch party has been so immense that the event has been overbooked, and the demand is going beyond the capacity of the venue.

The I Glow team is working tirelessly to manage the demand, but as of now, it is close to impossible to secure an invite. This is a testament to the groundbreaking work that I Glow is doing in the industry, connecting influencers with brands, ensuring fair compensation, and making it easier for influencers to receive payments in crypto.

The launch party promises to be an unforgettable event, with attendees getting a first look at how I Glow is making creation accessible for everyone and changing the landscape of content creation. Despite the challenges, the team at I Glow is committed to making this event a success and is looking forward to celebrating this milestone with the industry's top influencers and content creators.

And for more information about I Glow and the upcoming launch party, please visit www.iglow.vip or reach out at ringring@iglow.vip.