Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 7.17 Billion by 2028, CAGR of 7.12%

Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market

According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the kidney cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market. The global kidney cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market size reached US$ 4.72 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.17 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.12% during 2023-2028.

Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Overview:

Kidney cancer therapeutics and diagnostics encompass targeted methods, drugs, and techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer, or renal cell carcinoma. They function by inhibiting the growth of cancerous cells in the kidney and enhancing patient outcomes. Kidney cancer therapeutics and diagnostics follow a targeted approach by encompassing multi-modal treatment options for monitoring disease progression, treatment efficacy, and detecting relapses. Some of the advantages of kidney cancer therapeutics and diagnostics include improved survival rates, personalized treatment plans, minimized side effects, and early detection through diagnostic tools.

Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the considerable rise in the prevalence of kidney cancer among the masses. This can be attributed to rising exposure to risk factors including smoking, obesity, and hypertension as well as negative lifestyle changes. In line with this, continual technological advancements in kidney disorder diagnostics such as such as CT, MRI, ultrasound imaging modalities, and biomarker testing such as blood and urine tests are providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the rising popularity of non-invasive diagnostic tools facilitating timely intervention and treatment is propelling market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the introduction of targeted therapies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Exelixis Inc.

• Genentech Inc. (Roche Holding AG)

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

Component Insights:

• Drugs

o Drugs by Therapeutic Class

 Targeted Therapy

 Immunotherapy

 Others

o Drugs by Pharmacologic Class

 Angiogenesis Inhibitors

 mTOR Inhibitors

 Monoclonal Antibodies

 Cytokine Immunotherapy (II-2)

• Diagnostics

o Imaging Test

o Biopsy

o Blood Test

o Others

Cancer Types Insights:

• Clear Cell RCC

• Papillary RCC

• Chromophobe RCC

• Transitional Cell Carcinoma

• Others

Application Insights:

• Hospitals

• Pharmaceutical Labs

• Genomic Laboratories

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

