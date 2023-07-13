Footwear Market in United States Report Forecast 2023-2028 | Size (US$ 107.6 Billion) and Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.11%

United States Footwear Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the United States footwear market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the United States footwear market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the United States Footwear Market?

The United States footwear market size reached US$ 89.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 107.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.11% during 2023-2028.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-footwear-market/requestsample

What is Footwear?

Footwear is crucial daily, providing protection, comfort, and style. Whether athletic shoes, boots, sandals, or casual sneakers, the right footwear enhances our performance, prevents injuries, and complements our fashion choices. It shields against external elements, such as extreme weather conditions, sharp objects, and uneven surfaces. It provides stability and support to our feet, preventing strains, sprains, and discomfort. Technological advancements have led to the development of specialized footwear for specific activities, like running, hiking, and sports, offering superior cushioning, traction, and breathability. Apart from functionality, footwear has become integral to personal style. It reflects one's personality, fashion sense, and cultural preferences. The vast array of designs, colors, and materials allows us to express ourselves through our footwear choices. From elegant heels to casual sneakers, footwear has the power to enhance the overall look and boost confidence. It has evolved, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation. Sustainable materials, eco-friendly manufacturing processes, and ergonomic designs are becoming increasingly important in the footwear industry of the United States.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the United States Footwear Market?

The market in the United States is majorly driven by the increasing disposable incomes of individuals. In line with this, the changing fashion trends are significantly contributing to the product demand. Consumers seek trendy footwear to stay in line with the latest styles and express their style. Furthermore, as people have more spending power, they are more likely to invest in quality footwear and explore a wider range of brands and styles. The rising demand for athletic footwear and comfortable shoes suitable for physical activities, such as running, walking, and gym workouts, is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the endorsement and promotion of footwear brands by celebrities and social media influencers favorably impacts consumer preferences. Consumers often aspire to emulate their favorite personalities' styles, leading to increased demand for the footwear they endorse. Besides, the rise of e-commerce has made footwear more accessible to consumers. Online shopping offers convenience, a wider range of choices, competitive pricing, accelerating product sales. The United States has a diverse population of different ages, ethnicities, and lifestyles. Demographic factors, such as population growth, age distribution, and cultural preferences, influence the demand for specific types of footwear. The athleisure trend, which blends athletic and leisurewear, has also gained popularity in the United States. This trend has increased the demand for comfortable and stylish athletic-inspired footwear worn in casual and everyday settings. This, in turn, is providing a boost to the market.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2924&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product, material, distribution channel, pricing and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Non-Athletic Footwear

• Athletic Footwear

Breakup by Material:

• Rubber

• Leather

• Plastic

• Fabric

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Footwear Specialists

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Clothing Stores

• Online Sales

• Others

Breakup by Pricing:

• Premium

• Mass

Breakup by End User:

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Who are the Key Players Operating in the United States Footwear Industry?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 (𝟏𝟎% 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧): https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2924&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.