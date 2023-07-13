Blockchain in BFSI Market Size Expands with the Promise of Enhanced Security and Transparency | CAGR of 73.8%

Increased security need, cost reduction potential, regulatory compliance requirements & demand for transparent transactions drive the Blockchain in BFSI market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Blockchain in BFSI Market was valued at $277.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to rise to $22.46 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 73.8%.

Blockchain technology has advanced significantly in recent years, and as a result, the financial sector is going through a significant global transformation. Online payments, card-based payment mechanisms, and credit and debit cards have also recently acquired significant ground and dominance. Additionally, blockchain is anticipated to facilitate all of these improvements by providing faster transaction speeds and real-time processing.

One of the prominent trends in the blockchain in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) market is the increasing adoption of blockchain technology by financial institutions. Blockchain offers enhanced security, transparency, and immutability, making it well-suited for various applications within the BFSI sector. Financial institutions are leveraging blockchain for areas such as cross-border payments, trade finance, identity management, and smart contracts. The trend of blockchain adoption is driven by the need to streamline processes, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance trust among stakeholders.

Interoperability and collaboration are key trends in the blockchain in BFSI market. As financial institutions explore blockchain implementations, there is a growing focus on ensuring interoperability among different blockchain networks and platforms. Collaboration between banks, insurers, and other entities within the BFSI sector is crucial for creating standardized protocols, developing industry-wide blockchain solutions, and enabling seamless integration across diverse systems. This trend aims to overcome the fragmentation and compatibility challenges associated with blockchain implementations.

The integration of blockchain with other emerging technologies is a significant trend in the blockchain in BFSI market. Financial institutions are exploring the convergence of blockchain with technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics. For example, combining blockchain and AI can enable advanced fraud detection and risk management, while integrating blockchain with IoT devices can enhance transparency in supply chain financing. The trend of technology integration aims to unlock new possibilities and create innovative solutions to address complex challenges in the BFSI sector.

Regulatory advancements and frameworks for blockchain in BFSI are shaping market trends. Governments and regulatory bodies are recognizing the potential of blockchain in enhancing security, reducing fraud, and improving regulatory compliance within the BFSI sector. As a result, there is a growing emphasis on creating supportive regulatory frameworks and guidelines for blockchain implementation in finance. This trend is crucial for fostering trust, ensuring legal compliance, and promoting widespread adoption of blockchain technology across the BFSI ecosystem.

Some of the key blockchain in BFSI industry players profiled in the report include Alphapoint, Auxesis Group, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Bitfury Group Limited., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.

