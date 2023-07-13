Medical Tourism Market Size Revenue to Cross USD 273.72 Globally, by 2027 at 12.8% CAGR: Revolutionizing Healthcare

Medical Tourism

Affordable good quality care, accessible information and care, and support from government agencies and associations fuel the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The process of traveling outside the country of residence to avail medical treatment and care is known as medical tourism. Medical tourists avail different treatments such as cancer treatment, cardiovascular treatment, neurological treatment, and fertility treatment. The escalation in healthcare costs associated in developed countries has forced individuals to seek for affordable alternatives. This boosts the growth of the global medical tourism market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.” According to the report, the global Medical Tourism Market Size was Valued at USD 104.68 billion in 2019 and is Projected to Garner USD 273.72 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/454

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in prevalence of hematologic diseases, surge in number of accidents, and rise in geriatric population propel the growth of the global blood bank market.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.Governments, hospitals, and blood banks have been appealing patients who recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma as it contains Covid-19 antibodies that help recovering patients to fight against the disease.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

• Asian Heart Institute

• Barbados Fertility Center

• Fortis Healthcare Limited

• KPJ Healthcare Berhad

• NTT Medical Center Tokyo

• Prince Court Medical Centre

• Samitivej PCL

• Seoul National University Hospital

• Wooridul Spine Hospital.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Based on technology, the cancer treatment segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, with nearly one-fifth of the global medical tourism market. This is attributed to increase in the number of cross-border travelers seeking quality cancer treatment and reduced cost in different countries. On the other hand, the orthopedic treatment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Orthopedic treatment is one of the widely performed services globally. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

Based on region, the global medical tourism market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2019, with more than one-third of the market. Additionally, the region is also anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to the availability of quality care at relatively low cost of treatments, inexpensive flights, and increase in marketing & online consumer information about the accessibility of medical services. At the same time, the market across North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/454

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the resuscitation devices market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Medical Tourism Market

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the resuscitation devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Medical Tourism Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.