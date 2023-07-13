Managed Print Services Market Size Flourishes with the Demand for Sustainable Printing Practices | CAGR of 10.3%

Cost optimization, security and compliance needs, digital transformation, and environmental sustainability drive Managed Print Services market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the world Global Managed Print Services Market, which was estimated to be worth $27,500 million in 2017, is expected to increase to $59,709 million by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Increased use of big data solutions, measures to cut down on office paper use, lower operating costs, increased productivity, adaptability to meet specific customer needs, and enhanced information security all significantly contribute to the MPS market's expansion. However, the expansion of the managed print services market is anticipated to be constrained by new and strategic alliances and agreements as well as recurring costs.

One significant trend in the managed print services market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based printing solutions. Organizations are shifting away from traditional on-premises print infrastructure towards cloud-based managed print services. This trend is driven by the benefits of scalability, flexibility, and reduced infrastructure costs associated with cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based managed print services enable organizations to centrally manage their printing needs, streamline workflows, and improve document security, contributing to increased efficiency and cost savings.

Another key trend in the managed print services market is the integration of advanced analytics and data-driven insights. Managed print services providers are leveraging data analytics tools to gain valuable insights into print usage patterns, device performance, and cost optimization opportunities. By analyzing this data, organizations can make informed decisions, implement print optimization strategies, and proactively address printing inefficiencies. The integration of analytics empowers businesses to optimize their print environments, reduce costs, and improve overall print fleet management.

Sustainability and environmental responsibility are driving trends in the managed print services market. Organizations are increasingly focusing on reducing their carbon footprint and implementing sustainable print practices. Managed print services providers are offering solutions that help businesses monitor and reduce paper consumption, implement energy-efficient printing technologies, and responsibly manage print waste. This trend aligns with the growing awareness of environmental impact and the importance of sustainable business practices across industries.

The convergence of managed print services with digital transformation initiatives is another notable trend in the market. As organizations embrace digitalization, managed print services are evolving to support digital workflows and document management. This trend involves integrating print services with document capture, storage, and retrieval solutions, as well as workflow automation tools. By seamlessly integrating print and digital processes, organizations can enhance productivity, streamline document workflows, and achieve greater operational efficiency. The trend of digital transformation within managed print services enables organizations to leverage the benefits of both print and digital technologies for improved business outcomes.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Xerox, HP Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Lexmark International, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Canon Inc., Kyocera Document Solutions, Sharp Electronics, Toshiba, and ARC Document Solutions. This study includes the market analysis, managed print services market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

