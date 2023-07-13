French Fries Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s French Fries Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “French Fries Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s french fries market forecast, the french fries market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.54 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.
The rise in demand for ready-to-eat food is expected to propel the french fries market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest french fries market share. Major players in the french fries market leaders include McCain Foods Limited, J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston Inc., Aviko B.V., Alexia Foods, Farm Frites International B.V., Ore-Ida, Cascadian Farm Organic, Checkers and Rally's, Luxfries NV, Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, Al-Salam Cooling Co.
French Fries Market Segments
1) By Product: Fresh, Frozen
2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Distributors, Direct Purchase
3) By End-Use: Food Service, Retail
These types of fries are a popular snack that is created by slicing potatoes into even strips and deep frying them in oil. These are a frequent fast-food item sold in restaurants, fast food chains, and food stalls.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
