Caustic Soda Market Size, Share, Price Analysis, Global Report, Outlook, Forecast 2023-2028

Caustic Soda Industry Research Report 2023

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Caustic Soda Industry Research Report:

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Caustic Soda Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global caustic soda industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global caustic soda market size reached 80.6 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 89.7 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% during 2023-2028.

Caustic soda, or sodium hydroxide (NaOH), is a highly corrosive and versatile chemical compound. It is commonly used in various industrial applications. It is a strong alkali that can dissolve organic materials and react with acids. As a result, it plays a vital role in industries such as soap and detergent manufacturing, petroleum refining, paper production, water treatment, and metal processing. It is also used in household cleaning products.

Caustic Soda Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing product demand as a raw material for various chemical processes. In line with this, the rising need for effective water treatment and purification systems is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for paper products is fueling the market expansion. Apart from this, caustic soda is essential in the alumina extraction process, and with the escalating production of alumina for various applications, the demand for caustic soda is also accelerating.

Moreover, the expanding textile sector worldwide is positively influencing product adoption. Besides, the widespread product utilization in producing soaps and detergents is favorably impacting the market. Additionally, the rapid product uptake for refining petroleum products and treating acidic gases are providing a boost to the market.

Some of the Top Key Players Operating in the Market are Given Below:

• The DOW Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW)

• Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN)

• Tata Chemicals Limited (NSE: TATACHEM)

• Solvay SA (OTCMKTS: SLVYY)

• FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC)

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) (NYSE: OXY)

• Formosa Plastics Corporation (TPE: 1301)

• Ineos Group Limited

• PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG)

• Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. (SHE: 002092)

• Tosoh Corporation (TYO: 4042)

• Hanwha Chemical Corporation (KRX: 009830)

• Nirma Limited

• Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY)

• BASF (OTCMKTS: BASFY)

• Covestro (OTCMKTS: COVTY)

• DowDuPont (NYSE: DD)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

• Membrane Cell

• Diaphragm Cell

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Lye

• Flake

• Others

Breakup by Grade:

• Reagent Grade

• Industrial Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Alumina

• Inorganic Chemicals

• Organic Chemicals

• Food, Pulp and Paper

• Soap and Detergents

• Textiles

• Water Treatment

• Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

