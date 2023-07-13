Catechin Market 2023 Remarking Enormous Growth with Recent Trends & Demand Till 2030

Catechin Market

Growing applications of catechin in diverse sectors are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the catechin market

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for natural and organic products, surge in health awareness, and rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes drive the growth of the global Catechin Market. North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, and is projected to continue its dominance by 2030. The manufacturing operations and catechin extraction have been stopped partially or completely due to lockdown implemented in many countries. The global catechin market size was valued at $14,825.2 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,099.9 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The primary drivers of growth in this market are an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in catechin manufacturing, and a rapid growth in geriatric population. On the other hand, lack of consumer awareness about the benefits of catechin products is a significant factor that is expected to limit market growth to some extent.

The catechin market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and region. On the basis of source, it is categorized into tea, fruits, and others. According to type, the catechin market is fragmented into Epigallocatechin (EGC), Epigallocatechin-3- Gallate (EGCG), and others. As per application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, dietary supplements, and others. Region-wise, the catechin market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increase in demand for natural and organic products, surge in health awareness, and rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes drive the growth of the global catechin market. However, lack of consumer awareness and high capital cost for extraction process restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for functional food & beverages and widening application scope create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players in the global catechin market include Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., Biosynth Carbosynth, Botaniex Inc., Cayman Chemical Company, Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co. Ltd, Hunan Sunfall Bio-tech Co. Ltd, Indena, INDOFINE Chemical Company Inc., Infré SA, and Taiyo International.

Catechins are used to improve immunity, feminine health, oral health, skin health, weight control, diabetes, cognitive health, sport endurance, and cardiovascular health, in addition to digestive health. It has proven to be one of the most adaptable ingredients.

Owing to its importance in immune system strengthening, catechin had a moderate impact on the catechin industry to some extent. Catechin, in particular, has been lauded as an effective additional method for combating viruses such as influenza.

The demand for potential protein substitutes for traditional protein sources has increased as the number of cases of protein malnutrition has surged. As a result of this requirement, catechin extraction from sustainable protein sources arose. Protein deficiency can result in health issues such as diabetes and cancer. Catechin consumption may reduce the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases. These factors boost catechin product sales, which are expected to aid the global catechin market growth.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The increased catechin market demand has resulted in surge in investment on R&D to investigate new applications for the compound. However, government regulations in some countries, such as Europe, are threatening the growth of the catechin market. Catechin-related health claims are subject to strict regulations in the European Union. Players in the market must provide scientific evidence of the efficacy of their catechin products. As a result, health claims for catechin-containing products are frequently denied.

