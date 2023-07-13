Vegan Supplements Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 11.2 Billion by 2028

Vegan Supplements Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global vegan supplements market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry Overview of Vegan Supplements Market

The popularity of vegan supplements is on the rise as more individuals adopt a vegan lifestyle, which avoids animal-derived products. These supplements are specifically formulated to provide additional nutrients sourced from plant-based ingredients, addressing the unique nutritional needs of vegans. They are enriched with essential nutrients like calcium, vitamins B12 and D, iron, zinc, iodine, omega-3 fatty acids, and proteins. Vegan supplements are available in various forms, including capsules, gummies, powders, pills, tablets, and liquids. They offer a sustainable alternative to non-vegan supplements, with a smaller carbon footprint and more environmentally friendly production processes, while maintaining the same quality and dosage of vital nutrients. Beyond meeting nutritional requirements, vegan supplements provide additional benefits such as enhancing cognitive abilities, improving athletic performance, supporting proper nutrient intake, aiding in weight management, and boosting immune function. By incorporating vegan supplements into their diet, individuals can ensure they receive the necessary nutrients to support overall health and well-being while adhering to a vegan lifestyle.

How Big Is The Vegan Supplements Market?

The global vegan supplements market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023-2028.

What Are The Growth Prospects And Trends In The Vegan Supplements Industry?

The market for vegan supplements is witnessing substantial growth, driven by various factors. The expanding vegan population, motivated by concerns about health, environmental impact, animal welfare, and the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, is a key driver. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has also contributed to market growth as individuals seek plant-based alternatives to support their well-being. Product innovations, particularly in terms of flavor profiles like vanilla, chocolate, and berry, are enhancing the appeal of vegan supplements and attracting a wider consumer base. Growing awareness of the benefits associated with vegan supplements, coupled with the demand for clean label and energy-rich options, is fueling market expansion. The extensive use of vegan supplements in sports nutrition is another significant growth factor. These supplements provide valuable dietary fiber, which can help reduce inflammation and improve cholesterol levels, blood viscosity, and arterial flexibility, thereby supporting athletic performance and recovery. Additionally, there is a rising demand for vegan supplements with an extended shelf life, reflecting consumer preferences for products that maintain quality over longer periods of storage. Increased consumer disposable income and the easy availability of vegan supplements through e-commerce platforms also contribute to market growth. Overall, the combination of factors, including the expanding vegan population, product innovations, awareness of benefits, sports nutrition applications, shelf life demands, consumer spending power, and convenient product availability, is driving the growth of the vegan supplements market.

Request For Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vegan-supplements-market/requestsample

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Protein

• Minerals

• Vitamins

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Powder

• Capsules/Tablets

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Pharmacies/Drug Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Aloha Inc.

• Amway Corp.

• Deva Nutrition LLC

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Eversea Inc., HTC Health

• Jarrow Formulas Inc.

• Nestlé S.A.

• NOW Foods

• Nutrazee

• Ora Organic and PepsiCo Inc.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5876&method=1

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.