Cement Market: Industry Demand, Analysis, Global Report, Size, Price, Growth, Outlook, Forecast 2023-28

Cement Industry Research Report 2023

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cement Industry Research Report:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cement Industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global cement market size reached US$ 363.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 518.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22% during 2023-2028.

Cement is a mineral powder that is used as a binding agent in civil engineering and building construction projects. It is manufactured by grinding a mixture of limestone, clay, and marl and is mixed with water to form a hard mass. It offers numerous advantages, including providing noise insulation, withstanding extreme changes in weather conditions, and resisting chemical attacks. Consequently, it is widely used in the construction of various structures, such as residential and commercial buildings, healthcare and educational facilities, retail stores, and office buildings. Additionally, it is used for designing facades and decorative features on buildings, as well as in the development of critical infrastructure, such as bridges, harbors, runways, and roads.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Global Cement Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry. Moreover, the emerging trend of the nuclear family is resulting in the rising need for residential spaces, such as studio apartments and private bungalows, which in turn is providing a boost to the market. Besides, the governments are undertaking various initiatives to promote the use of green cement, which aids in reducing the consumption of natural raw materials, such as water creating a positive market outlook.

Furthermore, the improving focus on sustainable development is further augmenting the market. Other factors, including a significant rise in remodeling and renovation and continuous improvements in organized distribution channels, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top 5 cement companies being

• CNBM International Corporation

• LafargeHolcim Ltd.

• Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.

• Jidong Development Group Co., Ltd.

• Heidelberg Cement AG

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Blended

• Portland

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-manufacturing-plant

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:

• Transplant Diagnostics Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/3117724/transplant-diagnostics-market-insights-trends-growth

• Subscription Box Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/3120855/discover-the-latest-trends-in-subscription-box-market-2023

• Office Furniture Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/3120944/office-furniture-market-2023-global-report-industry-outlook

• Frac Sand Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/3120957/frac-sand-market-report-2023-producers-largest-companies

• Carbon Black Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/3120970/carbon-black-market-report-2023-size-share-price-analysis

• ATM Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/3120998/atm-market-research-report-2023-industry-statistics-share

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.