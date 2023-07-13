Behavioral Biometrics Market Size and Trends: Insights for Industry Players | Market is Growing at CAGR of 23.71%

Growing cybersecurity concerns and increasing demand for advanced authentication drive the Behavioral Biometrics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Behavioral Biometrics Market was estimated to be worth $720.50 million in 2017, and it is anticipated to grow to $3,922.42 million by 2025, a CAGR of 23.71%. The market's voice recognition category generated the most revenue in 2017.

The term "behavioral biometrics system" refers to the user's cognitive footprint, which focuses on various behavioral traits of the user when they carry out a certain action. Depending on the authentication mechanism, these solutions come in a variety of forms, including keystroke dynamics, gait analysis, signature analysis, and others.

One of the prominent trends in the behavioral biometrics market is the increasing adoption of this technology across various industries. Organizations are recognizing the need for robust security measures to combat sophisticated cyber threats. Behavioral biometrics, which involves analyzing and monitoring user behavior patterns, offers an effective solution for enhancing authentication and fraud detection. As a result, industries such as banking, e-commerce, healthcare, and government sectors are actively implementing behavioral biometrics to secure their digital platforms and protect sensitive user information.

Another significant trend in the behavioral biometrics market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. AI-powered algorithms can analyze vast amounts of behavioral data and identify patterns and anomalies with high accuracy. This integration enables behavioral biometrics systems to continuously learn and adapt to evolving user behaviors, improving their effectiveness over time. Furthermore, AI and ML capabilities enhance the real-time monitoring and detection of suspicious activities, providing proactive security measures against potential threats.

The evolving regulatory landscape is also shaping the behavioral biometrics market trends. Governments and regulatory bodies are recognizing the importance of data privacy and security, prompting the implementation of stringent regulations and standards. Organizations that deal with user data are now required to comply with these regulations, which often mandate the use of advanced authentication and security measures. Behavioral biometrics, with its ability to provide continuous and passive authentication, aligns well with these requirements, driving its adoption across industries.

The increasing focus on user experience and convenience is driving the development of frictionless authentication solutions within the behavioral biometrics market. Traditional authentication methods such as passwords and PINs can be cumbersome and prone to security risks. Behavioral biometrics offers a seamless and user-friendly alternative, as it leverages unique behavioral traits such as typing patterns, mouse movements, and touch gestures for authentication. By eliminating the need for explicit user input, behavioral biometrics enhances the user experience while maintaining a high level of security, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include BehavioSec Inc., BioCatch, EZMCOM Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., NuData Security Inc., Plurilock, Samsung SDS, SecuredTouch Inc., and others.

