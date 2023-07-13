St. Albans Barracks - DUI 3 (Refusal) + VCR + DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

CASE#: 23A2004015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME of CALL: 7/12/2023 @ 7:18 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd.

TOWN: Fletcher

VIOLATION: DUI 3 - Criminal Refusal, Violation Conditions of Release, DLS

ACCUSED: Aaron M. Lafountain

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a 911 call about a single vehicle rollover crash on River Rd. in Fletcher, VT. There were two occupants of the vehicle, the operator, Aaron Lafountain, was uninjured, and his passenger was transported to Northwestern Medical Center with minor injuries. Investigation revealed that Lafountain was under the influence of alcohol when he went off the roadway and crashed. He was also violating multiple sets of conditions of release including curfew, not to operate a motor vehicle, and not to consume alcohol. Additionally, Lafountain had a criminally suspended license. Additional charges or tickets may be forthcoming, and the investigation is still underway. The Toyota Highlander Lafountain was driving is considered to be totaled.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/13/23 @ 1:00 pm

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF

BAIL: $2,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.