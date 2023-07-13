Higher Education Market: Industry Analysis Report, Research, Trends, Size, Share, Forecast 2023-2028

Higher Education Industry Research Report 2023

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Higher Education Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global higher education industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global higher education market size reached US$ 20.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during 2023-2028.

Higher education refers to the level of education beyond secondary school, usually pursued in colleges, universities, and professional institutions. It operates within a structured framework, incorporating specific rules and regulations to ensure quality education and academic integrity. It consists of a range of disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, and medicine. Its advantages are manifold, ranging from expanded career opportunities and higher earning potential to personal growth and the development of analytical skills and critical thinking. Higher education can be classified into various types, such as undergraduate programs leading to bachelor's degrees, graduate programs offering master's and doctoral degrees, and professional programs, such as law and medicine, and vocational or technical training programs.

Higher Education Market Trends:

The increasing demand for skilled labor and rapid globalization and internationalization of education are some of the key factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements, such as e-learning platforms and virtual classrooms, have opened up new opportunities for access to education and enhanced learning experiences, further driving market growth. This is further supported by the changing demographics and the growing middle-class population. In line with this, governments of various nations are undertaking various initiatives and policies aimed at expanding educational access, improving quality, and fostering innovation, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for lifelong learning and continuous professional development has created opportunities for non-traditional higher education providers, further fueling market growth. Additionally, the increasing recognition of the social and economic benefits of diversity and inclusion and inflating consumer per capita income are propelling market growth.

Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Market are Given Below:

• Anthology Inc.

• Blackbaud Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Ellucian Company L.P.

• Instructure Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Pearson plc

• SAP SE

• ServiceNow Inc.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• VMware Inc.

• Xerox Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

o Student Information Management System

o Content Collaboration

o Data Security and Compliance

o Campus Management

o Others

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Course Type:

• Arts

• Economics

• Engineering

• Law

• Science

• Others

Breakup by Learning Type:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by End User:

• State Universities

• Community Colleges

• Private Colleges

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

