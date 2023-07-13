Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 6,288 Million on by 2028

Blockchain Supply Chain Market

Blockchain supply chain refers to the application of blockchain technology in managing and tracking the flow of goods, information, and transactions across a supply chain network. It provides a transparent and auditable record of transactions and assets. It enables more accessible access to financing options for suppliers based on the trust and visibility provided by the blockchain network.

How Big Is the Blockchain Supply Chain Market?

The global blockchain supply Chain market size reached US$ 560.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6,288 Million on by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 46.4% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The increasing online transactions and the rising demand for transparency and security in supply chain transactions represent one of the primary factors driving the demand for blockchain in supply chain management (SCM) around the world. Moreover, the growing adoption of blockchain supply chain in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on account of its numerous advantages, such as lower pricing, increased corporate transparency, and continual monitoring of product flow, is influencing the market positively. In addition, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) with blockchain in SCM by enterprises to authenticate process data and enhance data security and transparency is favoring the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing use of blockchain supply chain in the pharmaceutical industry to combat counterfeit drugs and improve drug traceability is propelling the growth of the market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Component:

• Platform

• Services

Breakup by Application:

• Smart Contracts

• Payment and Settlement

• Product Traceability

• Inventory Monitoring

• Compliance Management

• Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Food and Beverages

• Healthcare

• Oil and Gas

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

The Major Players in the market are Accenture plc, Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Auxesis Group, Guardtime, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OpenXcell, Oracle Corporation, PixelPlex, SAP SE and TIBCO Software Inc.

