Atmospheric Water Generator Market Growth, Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview By 2031 | At a CAGR of 14.8%

Rise in awareness about the importance of safe and portable water is one of the factors driving global market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global atmospheric water generator market garnered $ $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $9.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the atmospheric water generator market is the global expansion of various policies for improving a country’s public water infrastructure and drinking water systems. In September 2018, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency announced a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for the development of atmospheric water generators (AWGs) and their potential as a source of water production. In particular, EPA and Israel’s WaterGen signed a CRADA to assess their GEN-350 system. In ideal temperature and humidity conditions, the GEN-350 can produce over 600 liters of water each day. As a result, such factors drive the atmospheric water generator market growth.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global atmospheric water generator market based on Application, Capacity, Type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the cooling condensation segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around 90% of the global atmospheric water generator market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the wet desiccation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on capacity, the up to 60 liters segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global atmospheric water generator market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the 61-500 liters segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the non-residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than 90% of the global atmospheric water generator market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total atmospheric water generator market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Players:

Leading market players of the global atmospheric water generator market analyzed in the research include AeroNero, Air 2 Water Solutions, Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems, Atlantis Solar, Clean Wave Products, Dew Point Manufacturing, Drinkable Air Technologies, EcoloBlue, Eshara Water, GenaQ Technologies, PlanetWater, Quench Innovations, Ray Agua, SkyWater Air Water Machines, Water Gen Ltd., Water Technologies International Inc., and Air Drinking Water Technology.

Key Findings of the Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global atmospheric water generator market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, the cooling condensation segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, and wet desiccation is projected to grow at a

significant CAGR during the atmospheric water generator market forecast period.

• By application, the non-residential segment is expected to register the highest revenue in 2021.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest atmospheric water generator market share in the coming years.

• The key players within the global atmospheric water generator market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which

helps understand competitive outlook of the atmospheric water generator industry.