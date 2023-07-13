Food Packaging Equipment Market Size is Poised to Reach US$ 157.6 Billion on by 2028

Food Packaging Equipment Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global food packaging equipment market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

Food packaging equipment refers to machinery and tools used in the food industry to package and preserve food products. It comprises a wide variety of systems, including filling machines, sealing machines, labeling machines, wrapping machines, and coding machines. It enhances product safety by providing hygienic packaging environments that minimize the risk of contamination. It helps maintain the freshness and quality of food by preventing exposure to oxygen, light, moisture, and other external factors. It is utilized to accurately measure and fill products into containers and apply labels with product information and branding. It is also employed for printing important details like expiration dates and batch numbers on packages.

How Big Is the Food Packaging Equipment Market?

The global food packaging equipment market size reached US$ 17.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14% during 2023-2028.

Global Food Packaging Equipment Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing consumption of various packaged food products and convenient food items represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising employment of efficient and automated food packaging equipment that can handle high volumes and maintain product quality is supporting the growth of the market. In addition, the growing emphasis on food safety and hygiene is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing demand for packaging equipment that enables the use of eco-friendly materials to reduce packaging waste, optimize packaging sizes, and minimize the environmental impact is strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, rising online shopping activities among the masses are propelling the growth of the market.

Who Are The Key Players/Companies In The Food Packaging Equipment Market?

ARPAC LLC (Duravant LLC), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IMA group, ISHIDA CO.LTD, Krones AG, MULTIVAC, Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH and Tetra Laval International SA.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Equipment:

• Bottling Line

• Cartoning

• Case Handling

• Closing

• Filling and Dosing

• Form, Fill and Seal

• Labelling, Decorating and Coding

• Palletizing

• Wrapping and Bundling

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Meat, Poultry and Seafood

• Dairy

• Bakery and Snack

• Frozen Food

• Candy and Confectionery

• Cereal and Grain

• Perishable Prepared

• Shelf Stable

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

